General Support Analyst - 1278

Employer
The MIL Corporation (MIL)
Location
Arlington, VA
Posted
May 26, 2017
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Analyst
Industry
Government and Public Services
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Summary
The MIL Corporation seeks a General Support Analyst to support a Federal Government client at our Arlington, VA location. The General Support Analyst will work cooperatively with the Global Financial Service Support (GFSS) Interface team, subsystem SMEs, Budget and Accounting team, and Payroll team for the Global Financial Management System (GFMS).

Responsibilities
• Provide Tier 1 (Help Desk) and Tier 2 (Analyst) responsibilities for GFMS, E2 and other possible systems
• Provide coverage/overtime as needed during project implementations

Required Qualifications
• Bachelor's in Accounting
• 7 years of experience in federal financial systems and operations
• Working knowledge of Momentum Financials Automated Disbursements, Budget and General Systems
• Working knowledge of Carlson Wagonlit's E2 Travel Solution
• Work on-site at locations in Rosslyn, VA
• Must be available, as needed to work overtime during key project implementations and Annual Close

Desired Qualifications
• Experience in one or more of the following areas: Momentum automated disbursements, Momentum accounts receivable, Momentum Budget Execution or Performance Budgeting, system interface analysis, E2 to Momentum integration
• CPA, CGFM certifications

Education
BA/BS

Clearance
All applicants for this position must be able to obtain a Secret clearance; please note that the clearance process takes into account financial background aspects.


The MIL Corporation is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity and sexual orientation, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. #CB #CJP

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for General Support Analyst - 1278

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this