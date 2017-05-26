Summary

The MIL Corporation seeks a General Support Analyst to support a Federal Government client at our Arlington, VA location. The General Support Analyst will work cooperatively with the Global Financial Service Support (GFSS) Interface team, subsystem SMEs, Budget and Accounting team, and Payroll team for the Global Financial Management System (GFMS).

Responsibilities

• Provide Tier 1 (Help Desk) and Tier 2 (Analyst) responsibilities for GFMS, E2 and other possible systems

• Provide coverage/overtime as needed during project implementations

Required Qualifications

• Bachelor's in Accounting

• 7 years of experience in federal financial systems and operations

• Working knowledge of Momentum Financials Automated Disbursements, Budget and General Systems

• Working knowledge of Carlson Wagonlit's E2 Travel Solution

• Work on-site at locations in Rosslyn, VA

• Must be available, as needed to work overtime during key project implementations and Annual Close

Desired Qualifications

• Experience in one or more of the following areas: Momentum automated disbursements, Momentum accounts receivable, Momentum Budget Execution or Performance Budgeting, system interface analysis, E2 to Momentum integration

• CPA, CGFM certifications

Education

BA/BS

Clearance

All applicants for this position must be able to obtain a Secret clearance; please note that the clearance process takes into account financial background aspects.



