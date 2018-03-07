Community Connections, a nationally recognized Behavioral Health agency in Washington DC is looking for an energetic individual to join our Supported Employment team as a Supported Employment Specialist to work with adults who are experiencing homelessness and engaged in behavioral health services. The ideal candidate will be a business oriented professional who is networking savvy with strong interpersonal skills and passionate about working with people who have mental health concerns to become employed. Job duties include developing relationships with employers in order to achieve successful placements.

Qualified candidates must be outgoing, have a passion to make a difference in people's lives, enjoy working in the community, and have excellent problem solving skills. Candidates must have pass a background check, and have a clean driving record and reliable vehicle as most of the work is done in the community with consumers.

Minimum requirements are: Bachelors Degree and a year of relevant experience (pre- or post- BA) such as working with homeless individuals, in behavioral health, in employment services or in retail/customer service.

Preferred requirements are: Ability to assist clients in creating specific job search plans, excellent networking skills, excellent written, verbal, and interpersonal communication skills, proficiency in Word, Excel, Outlook, and use of the Internet, ability to work independently and as part of a team, strong organizational skills and ability to manage a caseload of 20 consumers.