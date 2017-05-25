RN BSN Nurse Clinician GICU

Sentara Healthcare
Norfolk, VA
May 25, 2017
Mar 20, 2018
Nurse
Healthcare, Other
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Full Time
Job Description:
Sentara Norfolk General Hospital is seeking an RN BSN Nurse Clinician to join our team. This position is Full Time, Day Shift.

Provides clinical leadership to care team members, allowing staff to plan, direct, manage outcomes and evaluate care. Participates in the leadership of specific unit(s). Manages and coordinates the care of unit based assigned patient populations utilizing clinical practice guidelines/standards of care. Directs and guides staff, patient, and family education with regards to activities of care. Leads system/facility clinical quality initiatives.

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree

Required: RN - 2 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Required: Basic Life Support, Registered Nurse

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Required: Active Listening, Communication, Leadership, Service Orientation, Speaking, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

All new hire Nurse Clinician¿s who do not have their MSN at the time of hire will be required to sign a MSN Agreement committing to successfully obtaining their MSN within 3 years of hire. Meets and maintains any requirements defined by specific specialty; ACLS required for Intermediate Care and Critical Units.

