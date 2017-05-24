MRI TECHNOLOGIST
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Norfolk, VA
- Posted
- May 24, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Sentara Leigh Hospital has an opening for an MRI Tech. This position is flex/prn and will work rotating shifts, as needed. Call required.
Performs MRI examinations while maintaining safety integrity of MRI operational area for all persons including staff and customers. Maintains adequate supply inventory for performing examinations. Explains examination and procedure to patient, and completes departmental documentation.
Education Level
Trade School Graduate - RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
Experience
Required: Radiologic Technologist - 1 year
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Amer Reg of Diag Med Sonograph, Amer Reg of Radiologic Tech, Basic Life Support, Cert Nuc Med Tech
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Communication
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Must obtain ARRT MR advanced registry within 2 years of hire (to include mergers and acquisitions). CNMT or ARDMS or ARRT is required.