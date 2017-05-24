Cox Rehabilitation Center outpatient clinic at Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital is looking for a fun and motivated Physical Therapist to join our team in South Boston, VA. South Boston/Halifax is located in central southern VA close to Lynchburg, VA and Raleigh-Durham, NC. Our small-town atmosphere will allow you as a therapist to have input and involvement in clinical and cross-disciplinary decisions to allow for both personal and professional growth. We provide a wide variety of physical therapy services to our patients and community including orthopedic, geriatric, neurological, and amputee rehabilitation. This is a great opportunity for a new graduate to build their resume of skills or fo an experienced PT to continue to grow as a clinician. Our clinic also offers both occupational therapy and speech therapy services to our community. Continuing education and certifications are valued and appreciated -each therapist has Medbridge CEU access as well as a stipend for additional education to improve knowledge and patient outcomes. This position is for full time primary outpatient PT with acute4 care weekends approximately once per month. Please consider inquiring more about our physical therapy clinic and our dedication and enthusiasm for helping others and our community.

Assess, plan, organize, and participate in rehabilitative programs that improve functional mobility, relieve pain, and improve or correct disabling conditions resulting from disease or injury. Provides age appropriate education for clients and caregivers. Supervise and assume responsibility for care provided by identified team members.

Education Level

Bachelor's Level Degree - PHYSICAL THERAPY

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Life Support, Physical Therapist

Preferred: Direct Access Cert

Skills

Required: Active Listening, Critical Thinking, Learning Strategies, Mgmt of Staff Resources, Monitoring, Service Orientation, Social Perceptiveness, Technology/Computer, Time Management

Preferred: Communication, Leadership, Speaking, Writing

Other

Master's or Doctorate Level Degree preferred. For Hampton Roads Outpatient facilities only - Must obtain Direct Access certification within one year of hire for those with a BS or MS degree