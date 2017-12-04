Family Peer Integration Specialist
Family Peer Integration Specialists will utilize their lived experience to engage families and children in behavioral health and trauma recovery services. Primary responsibilities include:
-
Welcome and orient prospective participants to the programs
Conduct outreach to establish ongoing relationships with clients, community service providers, and Community Connections specialty teams
Advocate for families during Family Team Meetings
Assist in developing, implementing, and tracking family integration activities
Collaborate with Clinical Integration Specialists for maximally integrated treatment provision
Attend program trainings and staff meetings
Required Qualifications:
-
Holds Peer Certification (DC DBH)
Parent/Primary Caregiver who is comfortable self-disclosing their family's experience with mental illness, addiction, and/or inter-generational trauma.
High School diploma or equivalent required; BA preferred
Excellent outreach, communication, and collaboration skills
Previous experience as a peer-to-peer service provider preferred
Experience working with families, children, and clinicians