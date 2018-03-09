Audit Manager

Boutique CPA firm with a stimulating/positive work environment seeks CPA (or or close) to take on day to day public accounting responsibilities. The firm's client base is diversified and their work/life balance is slanted in favor of the employee. They are currently seeking a supervisor or manager level professional (depending on experience) to handle audit or tax function. Responsibilities include:

           *Federal/State Returns                        *Audits

           *Individual Returns                             *Reviews

           *Client Interfacing                               *Compilations

Call or e-mail Bob Lucas, 301-998-4674, blucas@nri-staffing.com for immediate confidential interview. I'm on LinkedIn, check me out and let's connect!

BS, CPA or close, audit experience in public accounting.

