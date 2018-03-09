Audit Manager
- Employer
- NRI
- Location
- Rockville, MD
- Posted
- Mar 09, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Audit and Tax, Management
- Industry
- Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Boutique CPA firm with a stimulating/positive work environment seeks CPA (or or close) to take on day to day public accounting responsibilities. The firm's client base is diversified and their work/life balance is slanted in favor of the employee. They are currently seeking a supervisor or manager level professional (depending on experience) to handle audit or tax function. Responsibilities include:
*Federal/State Returns *Audits
*Individual Returns *Reviews
*Client Interfacing *Compilations
Call or e-mail Bob Lucas, 301-998-4674, blucas@nri-staffing.com for immediate confidential interview. I'm on LinkedIn, check me out and let's connect!
BS, CPA or close, audit experience in public accounting.