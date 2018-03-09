Bookkeeper

Employer
NRI
Location
Bethesda, MD
Posted
Mar 09, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Administrative
Industry
Other
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Bethesda based real estate firm seeks sharp Bookkeeper to handle bookkeeping and HR functions for the company. Great friendly work environment and generous PTO. Call or email Bob Lucas 301-998-4674, blucas@nri-staffing.com for immediate interview. I'm on LinkedIn, check me out and let's connect!

Prefer 5yrs plus bookkeeping experience, QuickBooks, good stable track record.

