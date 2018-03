You need to sign in or create an account to save

Bethesda based real estate firm seeks sharp Bookkeeper to handle bookkeeping and HR functions for the company. Great friendly work environment and generous PTO. Call or email Bob Lucas 301-998-4674, blucas@nri-staffing.com for immediate interview. I'm on LinkedIn, check me out and let's connect!

Prefer 5yrs plus bookkeeping experience, QuickBooks, good stable track record.