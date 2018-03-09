Bookkeeper
- Employer
- NRI
- Location
- Bethesda, MD
- Posted
- Mar 09, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Bethesda based real estate firm seeks sharp Bookkeeper to handle bookkeeping and HR functions for the company. Great friendly work environment and generous PTO. Call or email Bob Lucas 301-998-4674, blucas@nri-staffing.com for immediate interview. I'm on LinkedIn, check me out and let's connect!
Prefer 5yrs plus bookkeeping experience, QuickBooks, good stable track record.