Sr. Property Manager

Employer
NRI
Location
Bethesda, MD
Posted
Mar 09, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Management
Industry
Real Estate / Property Management
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Great opportunity with this top notch commercial real estate firm. Due to some recent acquisitions, they are looking to expand again  and add another Sr. Property Manager to their team. Position oversees day to day operations, tenant relations, vendor management, budgets, building inspections, contracts, etc. Call or email Bob Lucas 301-998-4674, blucas@nri-staffing.com for immediate interview. I'm on LinkedIn, check me out and let's connect!

 

 

5 yrs + commercial property management experience, RPA, CPM (or pursuing), excellent communication skills.

