Great opportunity with this top notch commercial real estate firm. Due to some recent acquisitions, they are looking to expand again and add another Sr. Property Manager to their team. Position oversees day to day operations, tenant relations, vendor management, budgets, building inspections, contracts, etc. Call or email Bob Lucas 301-998-4674, blucas@nri-staffing.com for immediate interview. I'm on LinkedIn, check me out and let's connect!

5 yrs + commercial property management experience, RPA, CPM (or pursuing), excellent communication skills.