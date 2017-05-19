RN BSN Nurse Clinician Cardiac
- Sentara Healthcare
- Norfolk, VA
- May 19, 2017
- Mar 20, 2018
- Nurse
- Healthcare, Other
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Full Time
Sentara Norfolk General Hospital is seeking an RN BSN Nurse Clinician for Cardiac Stepdown and CICU.
Serving as a destination medical center in the mid-atlantic region, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital is one of just five Level 1 trauma centers in Virginia, home to the Nightingale Regional Air Ambulance, region's first Magnet® hospital and nationally ranked heart program at Sentara Heart Hospital.
Sentara Norfolk General Hospital (SNGH), on the Eastern Virginia Medical Campus, is a large 525-bed medical center, which serves as the primary teaching institution for the adjacent Eastern Virginia Medical School (EVMS). Our partnership with EVMS combines the latest innovations in technology, research and clinical care, to offer you advanced diagnostic and therapeutic services.
This position supports Cardiac Medicine Stepdown and CICU departments. Will work with multidisciplinary teams including: Cardiologists,Cardiothoracic surgeons, Cardiac anesthesia and intensivists and RN/Respiratory/Dietary staff.
Prior clinical leadership experienced and cardiac clinical experience is strongly preferred.
- Identify/implement evidence based nursing practices
- Lead research initiatives
- Develop educational offerings
- Provide expert consultation to improve patient outcomes
- Identify improvements in the health care delivery system
- Procedural Areas:
- NI
- Echo
- Stress testing
- Nuclear stress testing
- Cath/EP
- Cath cases diagnostic and intervention
- STEMI
- Structural heart
- TAVR
- Mitra Clip
- Watchman
- Devices
- Pacemakers
- ICD
- Ablations
- Ventricular
- Atrial
- CARE
- Pre/post for all COR/Cath/EP cases
- Pre/post for all COR/Cath/EP cases
- COR
- CABG
- Valves
- Transplant
- Structural heart
- NI
Provides clinical leadership to care team members, allowing staff to plan, direct, manage outcomes and evaluate care. Participates in the leadership of specific unit(s). Manages and coordinates the care of unit based assigned patient populations utilizing clinical practice guidelines/standards of care. Directs and guides staff, patient, and family education with regards to activities of care. Leads system/facility clinical quality initiatives.
Education Level
RN-Bachelor's Level Degree
Experience
Required: RN - 2 years
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Basic Life Support, Registered Nurse
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Active Listening, Communication, Leadership, Service Orientation, Speaking, Writing
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
All new hire Nurse Clinician¿s who do not have their MSN at the time of hire will be required to sign a MSN Agreement committing to successfully obtaining their MSN within 3 years of hire. Meets and maintains any requirements defined by specific specialty; ACLS required for Intermediate Care and Critical Units.
