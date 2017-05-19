Sentara Norfolk General Hospital is seeking an RN BSN Nurse Clinician for Cardiac Stepdown and CICU.

Serving as a destination medical center in the mid-atlantic region, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital is one of just five Level 1 trauma centers in Virginia, home to the Nightingale Regional Air Ambulance, region's first Magnet® hospital and nationally ranked heart program at Sentara Heart Hospital.

Sentara Norfolk General Hospital (SNGH), on the Eastern Virginia Medical Campus, is a large 525-bed medical center, which serves as the primary teaching institution for the adjacent Eastern Virginia Medical School (EVMS). Our partnership with EVMS combines the latest innovations in technology, research and clinical care, to offer you advanced diagnostic and therapeutic services.



This position supports Cardiac Medicine Stepdown and CICU departments. Will work with multidisciplinary teams including: Cardiologists,Cardiothoracic surgeons, Cardiac anesthesia and intensivists and RN/Respiratory/Dietary staff.





Prior clinical leadership experienced and cardiac clinical experience is strongly preferred.



Identify/implement evidence based nursing practices

Lead research initiatives

Develop educational offerings

Provide expert consultation to improve patient outcomes

Identify improvements in the health care delivery system



Procedural Areas: NI Echo Stress testing Nuclear stress testing Cath/EP Cath cases diagnostic and intervention STEMI Structural heart TAVR Mitra Clip Watchman Devices Pacemakers ICD Ablations Ventricular Atrial CARE Pre/post for all COR/Cath/EP cases See above COR CABG Valves Transplant Structural heart



Provides clinical leadership to care team members, allowing staff to plan, direct, manage outcomes and evaluate care. Participates in the leadership of specific unit(s). Manages and coordinates the care of unit based assigned patient populations utilizing clinical practice guidelines/standards of care. Directs and guides staff, patient, and family education with regards to activities of care. Leads system/facility clinical quality initiatives.

Education Level

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree

Experience

Required: RN - 2 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Life Support, Registered Nurse

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Active Listening, Communication, Leadership, Service Orientation, Speaking, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

All new hire Nurse Clinician¿s who do not have their MSN at the time of hire will be required to sign a MSN Agreement committing to successfully obtaining their MSN within 3 years of hire. Meets and maintains any requirements defined by specific specialty; ACLS required for Intermediate Care and Critical Units.