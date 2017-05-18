RN MSN Clinical Nurse Specialist GICU

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Norfolk, VA
Posted
May 18, 2017
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare, Other
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description:
Sentara Norfolk General Hospital is seeking an RN MSN Clinical Nurse Specialist to join our team. This position is Full Time, Day Shift.

The Clinical Nurse Specialist demonstrates advanced and specialized clinical knowledge and skills to facilitate the provision of patient / family-focused care to promote health and/or well-being, improve quality of life; and enhance the profession of nursing. This individual facilitates nursing practice and care, either directly, or by influencing nurses and nursing personnel through direct care, leadership, coaching, research, ethical decision making, collaboration, and consultation.

Education Level
RN-Master's Level Degree

Experience
Required: Nursing - 2 years
ICU RN experience strongly preferred

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Basic Life Support, Cert Nurse Specialist, Registered Nurse

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Active Listening, Communication, Leadership, Service Orientation, Speaking, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
Must be certified in specialty area deemed eligible for CNS as recognized by State Board (ICU). Advanced Cardiac Life Support required for Intermediate Care and Critical care units.

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this