RN MSN Clinical Nurse Specialist GICU
- Sentara Healthcare
- Norfolk, VA
- May 18, 2017
- Mar 20, 2018
- Nurse
- Healthcare, Other
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Full Time
Sentara Norfolk General Hospital is seeking an RN MSN Clinical Nurse Specialist to join our team. This position is Full Time, Day Shift.
The Clinical Nurse Specialist demonstrates advanced and specialized clinical knowledge and skills to facilitate the provision of patient / family-focused care to promote health and/or well-being, improve quality of life; and enhance the profession of nursing. This individual facilitates nursing practice and care, either directly, or by influencing nurses and nursing personnel through direct care, leadership, coaching, research, ethical decision making, collaboration, and consultation.
RN-Master's Level Degree
Required: Nursing - 2 years
ICU RN experience strongly preferred
Required: Basic Life Support, Cert Nurse Specialist, Registered Nurse
Required: Active Listening, Communication, Leadership, Service Orientation, Speaking, Writing
Must be certified in specialty area deemed eligible for CNS as recognized by State Board (ICU). Advanced Cardiac Life Support required for Intermediate Care and Critical care units.
