Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Director of Academic Programs of the Community Scholar Program, Center for Multicultural Equity & Access - Division of Student Affairs

Georgetown University's Center for Multicultural Equity & Access (CMEA) enhances the education of students historically denied access to Georgetown University because of their race or ethnicity. To that end, we provide mentoring, multicultural programming, diversity education, and academic support; we work to create a community committed to education of the whole person and care for others; and we challenge the University to fulfill its commitment to justice for the common good. For more than forty years, CMEA's Community Scholars Program (CSP) has led Georgetown's efforts to promote social justice by enrolling a more racially and socioeconomically diverse student body. The program provides enhanced educational opportunity for a multicultural cohort of first-generation college students who have achieved the dream of higher education through personal initiative, service, and academic excellence.

The Director of Academic Programs of the Community Scholar Program (CSP) provides academic leadership for students in order to enhance their learning and to promote academic success and retention at Georgetown University through classroom instruction, curricular design, pedagogy and academic advising. Reporting to the CMEA Director, the Director of Academic Programs collaborates closely with Director of CSP, and consults regularly with Director of Writing Program, the Chair, Director of Graduate Studies, and the Director of Undergraduate Studies of the English Department, in duties that include but are not limited to:

Instruction and Pedagogy

Teaches one summer and fall section of WRIT012.

Recruits, appoints, supports and guides the English Department and Writing Program faculty who teach WRIT012.

Hires, trains, and mentors graduate writing associates who work with WRIT012 sections, in collaboration with the Director of the Writing Program.

Aligns program goals with that of CMEA mission and goals.

Consults with CMEA's pre-college academic writing curriculum.

Curriculum Design and Supervision

Serves as curricular program leader for the sections of WRIT012 taught in the summer as part of CSP.

Leads meetings of WRIT012 faculty before and during summer session.

Remains in contact with the other WRIT012 instructors during the fall in order to gauge the progress of first-year Community Scholars.

Leads ongoing assessment of WRIT012, as cornerstone of CSP academic curriculum, in consultation with the University Writing Program.

Manages data collection and accountability for satisfactory academic progress of scholars.

Academic Support Advising and Programming

Provides academic advising to students in CSP and other identified special populations.

Organizes and leads academic seminars for Community Scholars and other students during the academic year.

Participates in regular programs offered by CMEA and the Georgetown Scholarship Program.

Program Administration

Serves on the primary management team for CSP, working closely with the CSP Director and representative from College Dean's office.

Works with College Dean representative to place CSP students in summer classes.

Serves on the CSP Admissions Committee.

Secures classrooms, text books and all relevant materials for all writing sections.

Requirements

Advanced degree - preference for PhD or other terminal degree in Composition and Rhetoric, English, or a related field

Teaching, research and programming expertise relating to first-generation students and students of color

The deadline for applications is September 15, 2017.

