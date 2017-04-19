Registered Nurse -Skilled Nursing Facility
- Employer
- United Medical Center
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Apr 19, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
The primary purpose of the job is to function as a professional nurse who manages the delivery of nursing care to an assigned group of residents or an assigned unit which will enable residents to meet their activities of daily living.
Education and Experience:
Must have, a minimum of one (1) year experience as a Charge Nurse in a hospital, long-term care facility, or other related health care facility.
Must be a graduate of an approved school of nursing
Must have current RN licensure in the District of Columbia
Current BLS
