Registered Nurse -Skilled Nursing Facility

United Medical Center
Washington D.C.
Apr 19, 2017
Mar 20, 2018
Nurse
Healthcare
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Full Time
The primary purpose of the job is to function as a professional nurse who manages the delivery of nursing care to an assigned group of residents or an assigned unit which will enable residents to meet their activities of daily living.

Education and Experience:


Must have, a minimum of one (1) year experience as a Charge Nurse in a hospital, long-term care facility, or other related health care facility.

Must be a graduate of an approved school of nursing

Must have current RN licensure in the District of Columbia

Current BLS


