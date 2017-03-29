Provide quality nursing care to patients in the Department of Radiology. Acts as a vehicle of information to the Nursing and Special Procedures staff. Skills necessary for effective job performance include assessment, good communication skills, teaching, leadership, and patient management. The nurse specialist will provide all levels of nursing support within assigned areas of the Radiology Department. Responsibility will include but not be limited to: Support during invasive procedures or sedation cases that are conducted in other sections of the department, i.e., diagnostic, CT and Ultrasound. This nurse will provide advice to the technical staff on patient care policies and nursing procedures to include; a review of existing patient care policies. This R.N. will ensure that new policies are approved by identified personnel and that all policies developed or edited are in compliance with Hospital Policy and are consistent with established nursing policies through the department. Minimum of five (5) years' experience with, Medical/Surgical and Critical Care background. You must have ER, ICU, Cardiac Cath, or pervious angiography experience. Must be a graduate of an accredited Nursing Program and current license in the District of Columbia. CPR Certified ACLS Certification, IV Certification, Critical Care practices. Acute assessment is required to assess patients and teach inter-and intra-departmentally. Position requires many physical tasks such as lifting, pulling, and transferring of patients. Licensure in appropriate jurisdiction required. Basic Life Support (BLS) required.

