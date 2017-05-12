Summary

The MIL Corporation seeks a Cyber Security Test & Evaluation Engineer to support a Federal Government client at our Patuxent River, MD location. MIL Cyber seeks an innovative engineer with a passion for solving challenging problems in the areas of cybersecurity Test and Evaluation (T&E). MIL is approaching problems in cybersecurity that present unique opportunities to support the defense of our nation's critical infrastructure, support our nation's forces and emergency responders, and advance capabilities of our government, military and private sector clients.

Areas of focus include: Cyber Threat Emulation; Incident Response and Handling; Technical Vulnerability Analysis, Assessments, and Remediation; Information Assurance and Risk Management Framework Support; Technical Vulnerability Test and Evaluation; Modeling and Simulation; Reverse Engineering; Digital Forensics; Industrial Control Systems and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition; Non-Internet Protocol Based Networks and Systems of systems.

The Cyber Security Test & Evaluation Engineer will become part of MIL Cyber, which is responsible for the execution of MIL's Cyber strategy and supporting MIL's Federal Government clients while working in collaboration with the C4IS, ETS and ITS business sectors.

Responsibilities

• Support the T&E of Cyber, Platforms and Weapons related technologies and capabilities; adhering to Service and Department of Defense policies and statutes

• Work directly with clients to develop test plans, lead the execution of test events and deliver final result briefings and reports. Test event types may include, but are not limited to, Technology Demonstrations, Technical Assurance, Developmental and Operational Tests, Security/Vulnerability Assessments

• Apply computer knowledge and skills in support of test execution; such knowledge and skills may include, but are not limited to, Windows and Linux system administration, network configuration and traffic analysis, light programming/scripting; occasional examinations of client database designs and source code

• Participate in various exercises on the national cyber range and identify gaps, constraints, policy limitations, etc., that effect the conduct of robust cyber testing

• Work independently or as part of a team to develop test methodologies, scenarios, and data collection plans to ensure test adequacy; when necessary, work with clients to identify their test requirements and assist in development and coordination of Test & Evaluation Master Plans

• Act as a technical expert in the field of T&E and Cyber

• Occasionally attend T&E and Cyber related conferences and participate in technical working groups; observe external cyber exercises/tests/demonstrations and report on findings/issues/concerns/etc.

• Assist in technical planning, system integration, verification and validation, cost and risk, and supportability and effectiveness analyses for the total system(s)

• Analyze user requirements, procedures and problems to automate or improve existing systems and review computer system capabilities, workflow and scheduling limitations

• Formulate and design specifications: develop, modify and/or maintain complex systems and subsystems; define work problems, design technology solutions and develop procedures to resolve problems

• Assist in reviewing task proposal requirements, gathering information, analyzing data, preparing synopsis, comparing alternatives, preparing specifications, resolving processing problems, and coordinating work with others

• Prepare recommendations for improvement for management consideration

• Develop and deliver consistent, high quality Cyber services and products related to the MIL Cyber Areas of Focus

• Provide a quality assurance check on delivered services and products

Required Qualifications

• Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, Physics, Mathematics, or related field

• 4 years of experience working in Federal Government, Department of Defense (DoD) components or the defense industrial complex in the field of T&E

• 2 years of hands-on Cyber T&E experience

• Experience with one or more programming languages, such as C, C++, Python, Java, and various other shell and scripting languages

• Familiarity with operating systems, networks, embedded systems, penetration testing, Cyber Exploitation, Cyber Attack, Cyber Defense, software security, malware analysis, digital forensics, cyber system engineering, reverse engineering, cyber test & evaluation, and/or encryption algorithms and technologies

• Certifications which qualify the candidate for IAT II (CCNA Security, Security+ ce, GSEC, and SSCP) or IAM II (CAP, CASP ce, CISM, CISSP, and GSLC) according to DoD Directive 8140.01 which provides the basis for an enterprise-wide solution to train, certify and manage the DoD Cybersecurity Workforce

• Certification in two of the following: Security+, ISSEP, CEH, CISSP, OSCP, CISA, GCIA, GCIH, CSIH, GCFA, GSNA, and other SANS GIAC Cyber Security certifications

• In-depth knowledge of networking, protocols and specifications

• Experience with networks/systems administration on multiple operating systems and devices

• Agile software development and version control

• Excellent verbal and written communication skills

• Must possess an active Secret clearance

Desired Qualifications

• Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, Physics, Mathematics, or related field

• Understanding of operating systems, networks, embedded systems, penetration testing, Cyber Exploitation, Cyber Attack, Cyber Defense, software security, malware analysis, digital forensics, cyber system engineering, reverse engineering, cyber test & evaluation, and/or encryption algorithms and technologies

• 6 years of experience working in Federal Government, Department of Defense (DoD) components or the defense industrial complex on Cybersecurity or related fields

• 4 years of hands-on Cyber T&E experience

• Certification in two or more of the following: Security+, ISSEP, CEH, CISSP, OSCP, CISA, GCIA, GCIH, CSIH, GCFA, GSNA, and other SANS GIAC Cyber Security certifications

• Experience with penetration testing, Kali Linux, commercial and open source tools, and the ability to rapidly develop tools/scripts as needed

• Experience with reverse engineering software with IDA Pro and other debugging tools

• Familiarity with assembly language and one or more Instruction Set Architectures, such as x86 or ARM

• Experience with Cyber Risk Assessments

• Active Top Secret SCI clearance

Education

BA/BS in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, Physics, Mathematics, or related field

Clearance

All applicants for this position must possess and be able to maintain a Secret clearance; please note that the clearance process takes into account financial background aspects.



The MIL Corporation is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity and sexual orientation, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.