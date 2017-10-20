PD17-25 Friday, 20th October 2017 Office of General Counsel Main OfficeKensington, Md10400 Detrick AvenueFull TimeGraduate Degree

The Housing Opportunities Commission of Montgomery County is one of the nation's preeminent public housing and housing finance agencies at the forefront of financing, developing, and preserving affordable housing. HOC is seeking a Real Estate/Transactional Attorney to join its innovative and dedicated team to work on affordable housing transactional, regulatory and policy legal matters. In addition to working with the HOC team, this candidate will work with outside developers, general contractors, architects, management agents, and government entities on all types of legal issues relating to the affordable housing mission.

The ideal candidate will have between three and eight years of experience in real estate transactional work and a strong commitment to housing issues. Qualified candidates will be motivated self-starters with stellar academic and work credentials, super communication, writing and research skills, and the ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment. This attorney will provide legal analysis, advice and guidance on a variety of complex real estate and transactional issues including, but not limited to: acquisition, disposition, leasing (unit, master, ground, space leases), conveyance, procuring title insurance, development and financing of real property; financing of real property using a variety of debt (conventional, tax-exempt, local and state) and equity instruments; ownership of real estate by government, private entities, joint ventures, condominium structures, and fee simple; compliance of real estate with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), state and local regulations environmental regulations; and compliance with state and federal hazardous waste laws. Draft documents as needed for any of the activities described above. Provide supervision, advice and guidance for Paralegals and Administrative staff as well as manage outside counsel activities. The person in this position must possess an ability to work independently with minimal supervision and will initially report to the Executive Director but may subsequently report to the General Counsel.

The incumbent provides legal advice and research services in addition to assisting in the review, drafting and negotiation of legal documents, board policies and resolutions, and advising staff members on compliance of applicable laws and regulations.

This position structures, drafts and negotiates agreements, manages outside counsel, and counsels internal business clients on:

Construction agreements;

Development agreements;

Deeds, leases, easements;

Purchase and sales agreements;

Procurement contracts; and

Other commercial transactions, ranging from standard contracts to complex, high-dollar-value transactions.

The role also provides day-to-day business and real estate law counseling; identifies opportunities for and implements process improvements; administers and resolves legal issues that arise in existing commercial relationships; and handles pre-litigation legal disputes and inquiries.

Minimum Qualifications:

At least three years of post-qualification legal experience as a real estate and/or transactional attorney. Experience working on multifamily projects, tax credit projects, and affordable housing legal documentation preferred.

Graduation from an accredited college or university, a J.D. degree from an accredited law school, and Licensed to practice in Maryland and in good standing..

Knowledge of Maryland real estate law, commercial lending, business entities, real estate loans, real estate transactions, and familiarity with related documents

Experience with low-income housing or new markets tax credits, litigation (particularly tenant/landlord matters), government relations, and/or administrative law (including land use/zoning matters) is preferred. Prior experience as an in-house attorney for a company in the housing and real estate industry also preferred.

Ability to work independently when required, but also an ability to work well within a team dynamic team and communicate well with the General Counsel.

Familiarity with federal laws and regulations with respect to the Public Housing and Housing Choice Voucher Program and local government practices.

Understanding of Articles 12 and 16 of the Housing & Community Development Article as it applies to the Commission in order to appropriately apply the powers and functions of the agency.

Ability to represent the Commission in administrative, legislative and other public hearings.

Familiarity with the requirements for the issuance of various types of tax exempt bonds including public information requirements (TEFRA).

Ability to provide advice to staff on all legal matters relating to its operations and programs, interpret laws, regulations and Court decisions, and be able to prepare advisory opinions on these matters.

Strong and ethical decision making, analytic, organizational, writing, negotiation and verbal communication

A positive attitude, willingness to work hard, diligence and thoroughness.

Ability to work under pressure and perform efficiently with time-sensitive matters.

Demonstrated strong experience with and knowledge of accepted practices and procedures used in reviewing title work, surveys, zoning ordinances and insurance certificates and policies.

Strong and effective customer service, interpersonal, leadership and organizational skills

Flexibility and an ability to learn quickly in a dynamic environment.