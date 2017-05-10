Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Subcontracts Specialist (Entry Level), Office of Sponsored Research - Georgetown University Medical Center

Georgetown University Medical Center (GUMC) is an internationally recognized academic medical center whose missions of research, teaching and patient care are carried out with a strong emphasis on community outreach and the Jesuit principle of cura personalis - care of the whole person. GUMC consists of the School of Medicine, the School of Nursing & Health Studies, Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Biomedical Graduate Research and Education. The Medical Center's Office of Sponsored Research (OSR) is the central office for: review and submission of applications to research sponsors, negotiation and execution of sponsored research agreements receipt of sponsored research awards, and sponsored research account setup, maintenance and closeout.

The Subcontracts Specialist - in an entry level role - assists in the preparation for contract negotiation, proposal submission, and clinical trial processing. Reporting to the Deputy Director of the Office of Sponsored Research, the Subcontracts Specialist has duties that include but are not limited to:

Subagreements

Negotiates and drafts subagreements to collaborating institutions and consultants applying the applicable flow through terms of the Prime Award to the University.

Completes the designated tasks of the Subcontract Specialist in Georgetown Management Systems (GMS), the University's financial system of record, and monitors the flow of subawards activity in Interneer and GU Pass.

Provides copies of the fully-executed agreements to the Investigators, Departmental Administrators, and Sponsored Projects Financial Operations.

Maintains files of the original agreement in the Office of Sponsored Research Shared Files.

Administrative Support

Schedules meetings, processes conference registrations, makes travel arrangement, and orders office supplies.

Monitors office equipment for scheduled maintenance and repair.

Receives visitors and answers or direct inquiries that come through the front desk.

Processes incoming and outgoing mail.

Special Projects

Assists Grant and Contract Officers with maintaining the subagreement information required to be tracked in GMS.

Assists in gathering documentation from the departments for the purpose of conducting compliance checks and risk assessments on potential subgrantees and consultants.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree - preferably in Business Administration or Accounting.

3 years of work experience - preferably in sponsored research

Proficient in the use of Microsoft Word, Excel, and Power Point

Familiarity with financial databases and spreadsheets.

Strong communication skills and customer service orientation, an eye for detail, and the ability to work with a diverse population

Certified Research Administrator preferred or willingness to study, prepare, and obtain this credential

