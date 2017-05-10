ADMINISTRATOR, SYSTEMS AND DATABASE

Conservation International (CI) has been protecting nature for the benefit of all for over 30 years. Through science, policy, and partnerships, CI is helping build a healthier, more prosperous and more productive planet.

POSITION SUMMARY:

The Systems and Database Administrator will be responsible for the administration, monitoring, analysis, and support of CI mission critical computing applications and the systems, servers, and databases on which they are deployed. This candidate should have a strong background in Linux and Windows infrastructure environment support and management. Responsible for the maintenance of SQL Server databases including monitoring and troubleshooting database issues and refreshing instances between production, test and dev as required, and is primary IT contact for tickets regarding the financial application systems.

Reporting to the Senior Director, IT Security & Infrastructure Operations, the Systems and Database Administrator will also conduct systems support activities such as Linux system updates, hardware firmware and software updates, maintaining backup scripts and procedures, and will take part in maintaining and automating monitoring systems. This Systems and Database Administrator will directly support the Finance and HR teams in incident and problem resolution. The candidate will also support the Service Desk staff in incident and problem resolution for Tier 2 and 3 incidents and problems related to financial applications on the clients.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Primary liaison between the Information Technology team and Finance & Human Resources, for the Businessworld and Clarity systems. Manage and perform updates, upgrades, service packs and patches for these critical systems while limiting downtime for user community.

Manage and maintain MS SQL databases, including but not limited to the HR and Financial system database cluster. Responsible for ensuring that backups are configured properly and do not consume excess space, and are recoverable to desired point in time. Performs system refreshes between Production, Test/Dev/Staging platforms.

Primary technical subject matter expert for Linux servers and systems. Manage existing and install new Linux servers as requested. Maintain OS patching for Windows and Linux systems and automate system monitoring and maintenance tasks to alert when systems have not been updated. Document all updates in the Change Mgmt. system.

Maintain and document system configurations, server, Operating System, leveraging best build practices, backup procedures, troubleshooting guides and keep infrastructure drawings current.

Responsible for maintaining and documenting production system backup and recovery procedures as part of DR Plan, for the HR & Financial systems including Business World and Clarity.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

This position is based in CI-Office Arlington, Virginia.

Normal office environment.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor’s degree in a technical field (Computer Science, engineering, etc.) or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

Proficiency with Microsoft SQL server deployment, maintenance tasks and backup methodologies. Certification in Windows and SQL disciplines.

Production environment experience with Microsoft Server 2012 R2, Microsoft IIS, Active Directory, Microsoft DHCP and DNS services. Familiar with terminology and comfortable working in an environment utilizing a Storage Area Network (SAN).

Ability to analyze and resolve problems quickly involving interaction between applications, OS and storage by working with software developers, QA, and vendors and support production applications, servers, and networks by responding to incidents, restoring service as quickly as possible, and investigating root causes for outages and maintaining incident logs.

5 years (minimum) of experience in planning for, implementing and supporting enterprise class software deployments, preferably for financial applications.

Manage system storage capacity planning and work with other team members to provision as needed.

Strong administration skill and work experience with RHEL based Linux distribution (CentOS, etc.).

Familiarity with Linux secure configuration and management options.

Familiarity with MAC computers running Apple’s server OS, including installing software and OS updates.

Familiarity with Microsoft PowerShell and Microsoft system scripting.

Knowledge of VMWARE ESX 6 Clustering, Resource Pools, Memory and CPU management, VMOTION, Networking, VM Deployment.

Knowledge of systems and network security principles, and general systems administration best practices & ITIL methodologies.

Comfortable with leadership styles that promote collaboration, teamwork, and innovation.

Enjoys working in a fast paced, ever changing environment.

Flexibility to work off-hours to accommodate scheduled system changes, updates and reboots.

Ability to effectively communicate with employees at all levels and external business contacts while conveying a positive, service-oriented attitude.

Ability to repair and replace hardware and retire end of life equipment.

Other duties as assigned.

Preferred:

Knowledge with QuickBooks financial application in an Apple MAC environment.

Familiarity with HP SIM and MS SCCM enterprise system management automation tools.

Conservation International is an Affirmative Action/ Equal Opportunity Employer of minorities, females, protected veterans, and individuals with disabilities. It is the policy of CI to afford equal employment opportunity to all employees and applicants for employment. CI offers reasonable accommodation in the employment process for individuals with disabilities. If you need assistance in the application or hiring process to accommodate a disability, you may request an accommodation at any time. If you require an application accommodation due to a disability, please e-mail your request to applyhelp@conservation.org and include "accommodation" in the subject line.