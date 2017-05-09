Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Associate Director, Reunions & Engagement for Georgetown University Medical Center - Office of Advancement

Georgetown University Medical Center (GUMC) is an internationally recognized academic medical center whose missions of research, teaching and patient care are carried out with a strong emphasis on community outreach and the Jesuit principle of cura personalis - care of the whole person. GUMC consists of the School of Medicine, the School of Nursing & Health Studies, Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Biomedical Graduate Research and Education.

The Associate Director is responsible for the development and management of a comprehensive GUMC-wide program for alumni class programs and Reunion Campaigns; program assessment, design and implementation; and establishment of consistent alumni training and volunteer development opportunities. S/he manages all aspects of program design, volunteer management, class giving and alumni relations outreach to include alumni calls, class giving, and key university-wide alumni engagement events and new initiatives and unit support. Reporting to the Director, GUMC Engagement & Annual Giving, the Associate Director has duties that include but are not limited to:

Develops and implements strategic plans to maximize dollars for, and participation in, Georgetown's GUMC reunion - for example, support of volunteers who include many of the University's most important donors; direct solicitation and closure of reunion gifts; and creation and implementation of creative strategies to maximize giving to the Medical Center.

Develops goals and giving strategies, in coordination with the Development and Annual Giving Officers, for the reunion classes under management; and maintaining and develops relationships with 5 to 10 (most likely 6) reunion classes as assigned by the Director.

Executes and maintains on-going alumni engagement, class giving and participation.

Performs additional duties, to include the execution of strategic plans and execution of the annual business plan to ensure continued success and growth of key metrics in annual giving and alumni relations programming; connects alumni to each other and to the university via events and communication platforms; manages and trains staff; and manages the operating budget.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree

3 - 5 years of alumni relations, fundraising and volunteer management experience or equivalent

Experienced in Microsoft Office Suite, donor database, campaign financial and response reports, direct mail/phone response data analysis and forecasting, and creating and monitoring expense and income budgets beyond a basic level

Skilled in volunteer management and event and resource management

Sensitive to confidential alumni/donor issues

Well organized with the ability to manage multiple tasks, set priorities and meet deadlines simultaneously

Ability to assimilate and analyze data for tracking and strategy

Detail orientated, dependable, and committed to accuracy in materials preparation and dependability

Availability and willingness to travel as required and to work evenings and weekends as needed

