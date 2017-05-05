Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Associate Director of Development, Northeast Region - Office of Advancement

Associate Director of Development, Northeast Region, executes a regional strategy for the Northeast region advancement team - identifying and soliciting new major gift prospects, ensuring strong pipeline development from discovery to solicitation to gift closing, and possible hand-off to or collaboration with the appropriate constituent development unit or senior regional advancement officer. S/he collaborates with the Alumni Relations, Annual Fund and Regional Advancement teams to ensure that Main Campus fundraising and the regional model of advancement continue as strong drivers of overall fundraising efforts, and in close coordination within university development; and is responsible for fundraising initiatives with a goal of securing outright gifts and new commitments for campaign priorities in the 5 and low 6-figure range. The Associate Director of Development has duties that include but are not limited to:

Institutes and conducts a personal visit strategy designed to reach unmanaged prospects, consisting of high-end annual fund gifts and major gifts; carries a portfolio of prospects with a personal visit goal of 150 visits per year to promote annual fund and campaign priorities with the ultimate goal of building the pipeline of major gift prospects and securing the best gifts for Georgetown; accepts personal responsibility for closing $1 -2 million in new gift commitments (regardless of designation) once the portfolio is mature.

Assists with the fundraising strategy for parents by coordinating with the Regional Advancement team for the development of a regional parent's network designed to solicit parents at the middle and high annual fund levels ($5,000- $25,000); and with other special segments to include emerging leaders and other possible special segments as assigned.

Assists the Regional Advancement team with the development and implementation of the NE region strategy as the university campaign moves into the public phase - for example, ensuring a high level of competency in deploying university faculty and administrators in the market by leveraging their time and talents in various engagement platforms (large and intimate gatherings, one-to-one visits) to raise funds from constituents

Requirements

Bachelor's degree

3 to 5 years of fundraising or closely affiliated experience - preferably in a higher education setting)

Strong knowledge of database and word processing

Strong computer skills, including Microsoft and Google cloud applications

Excellent Interpersonal, and verbal and written communication skills

Strong sense of customer service and a positive attitude

Preferred qualifications

Strong collaborative and project management skills

Ability to prioritize projects and strong problem solving skills

Ability to interact effectively in teams and with multiple staff members

Discrete and sensitive in handling confidential material

