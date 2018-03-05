Residential Counselors (Full/Part-time)

Community Connections
Washington D.C.
Mar 05, 2018
Mar 20, 2018
Counselor and Therapist, Counselor
Healthcare
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Full Time

A strong candidate for this position is a self-motivated, detail-oriented, energetic, compassionate and patient individual with a strong work ethic and a passion for working with individuals living with psychiatric disabilities in a community residential facility (CRF).

The prospective employee would work with 6-8 chronically mentally ill (including dual-diagnosed) adults in a licensed 24-hour community residential facility (CRF) on a rotating (12-hour) shift basis; providing supervision, medication monitoring, behavior management, crisis intervention, assisting residents in developing/improving their Activities of Daily Living (ADL) skills as well as performing housekeeping/common maintenance tasks and meal preparation.

Job Responsibilities:

Supervision of residents (including routine room checks)

Medication monitoring/assist with medication management & documentation

Behavior management; encouraging compliance with treatment plans and adherence to behavior agreements

Provides crisis intervention as needed and in accordance with established guidelines

Provides assistance (1:1 if needed) with ADL skills building and training

Daily housekeeping (minor & heavy)/completion of common maintenance tasks

Meal preparation (special diets included)

Daily/Weekly/Monthly documentation & administrative tasks (progress notes, house logs, fire drills, unusual incident reporting, etc.)

Requirements:

High School/GED diploma; BS/BA degree preferred

3+ years experience in mental health; other related fields may be considered

Health certificate with TB screening

CPR & First Aid Training

Food Handler's Permit

D.C. Police Clearance

Computer proficiency (PC/Mac)

