A strong candidate for this position is a self-motivated, detail-oriented, energetic, compassionate and patient individual with a strong work ethic and a passion for working with individuals living with psychiatric disabilities in a community residential facility (CRF).

The prospective employee would work with 6-8 chronically mentally ill (including dual-diagnosed) adults in a licensed 24-hour community residential facility (CRF) on a rotating (12-hour) shift basis; providing supervision, medication monitoring, behavior management, crisis intervention, assisting residents in developing/improving their Activities of Daily Living (ADL) skills as well as performing housekeeping/common maintenance tasks and meal preparation.

Job Responsibilities:

Supervision of residents (including routine room checks) Medication monitoring/assist with medication management & documentation Behavior management; encouraging compliance with treatment plans and adherence to behavior agreements Provides crisis intervention as needed and in accordance with established guidelines Provides assistance (1:1 if needed) with ADL skills building and training Daily housekeeping (minor & heavy)/completion of common maintenance tasks Meal preparation (special diets included) Daily/Weekly/Monthly documentation & administrative tasks (progress notes, house logs, fire drills, unusual incident reporting, etc.)

Requirements:

High School/GED diploma; BS/BA degree preferred 3+ years experience in mental health; other related fields may be considered Health certificate with TB screening CPR & First Aid Training Food Handler's Permit D.C. Police Clearance Computer proficiency (PC/Mac)