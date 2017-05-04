Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Preliminary Match Coordinator, C.W. Bill Young DOD Donor Center - Georgetown University Medical Center

The C.W. Bill Young Department of Defense (DoD) Marrow Donor Program - often called the DoD Marrow Donor Program or Salute to Life - is located in Rockville, Maryland, and has been in operation since 1991. We work exclusively with military personnel and their dependents, DoD civilian employees, Reservists, and Coast Guard and National Guard members to facilitate marrow and stem cell donations.

The Preliminary Match Coordinator administers donor activities for the Donor Marrow Program, working with other donor center staff, various military installations, civilian hospitals, and other National Marrow Donor Program (NMDP) network partners, to ensure timely location of donors, coordination of sample collection, and medical testing of potential donors. Reporting to the Donor Services Manager, the Coordinator has duties that include but are not limited to:

Locates potential marrow and stem cell donors quickly and accurately using multiple internet and phone resources, and documents all actions and interactions with donors within Case Flow computer database.

Assesses interest and availability of potential donors, and educates participants regarding donation

Completes health history questionnaires with potential donors while maintaining strict confidentiality; follows National Marrow Donor Program (NMDP) guidelines for assessment of donor medical conditions; and takes concerns to the Donor Services Manager.

Determines and assign appropriate status to potential donors, and takes complex issues to Team Leader.

Arranges blood draw appointments on behalf of potential donors.

Improves job competency by multiple means, including team meetings.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree - preferably in nursing or health-related field preferred (upon evaluation, equivalent combination ion of education and experience may be substituted for degree)

1 - 2 years combination of work and educational experience in health related field preferred

Computer experience with word processing

Advanced organizational, interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills

Ability to work with colleagues and donors of diverse backgrounds

Current Employees:

If you currently work at Georgetown University, please exit this website and login to GMS (gms.georgetown.edu) using your Net ID and password. Then select the Career worklet on your GMS Home dashboard to view Jobs at Georgetown.

Submission Guidelines:

Please note that in order to be considered an applicant for any position at Georgetown University you must submit a cover letter and resume for each position of interest for which you believe you are qualified. These documents are not kept on file for future positions.

Need Assistance:

If you are a qualified individual with a disability and need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please click here for more information, or contact the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, and Affirmative Action (IDEAA) at 202-687-4798 or ideaa@georgetown.edu.

Need some assistance with the application process? Please call 202-687-2500

EEO Statement:

Georgetown University is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer fully dedicated to achieving a diverse faculty and staff. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.