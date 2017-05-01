Responsibilities

Marymount Graduate Students enrolled in the Doctor of Physical Therapy Program in their second year who are taking at least 6 graduate credits each semester are invited to apply for a part-time (1/3) Graduate Assistantship position in the Physical Therapy Department.

The position begins in fall semester and continues through the end of the spring semester. A 1/3 Graduate Assistant in Physical Therapy works 7 hours per week during each semester providing PT Lab and Administrative Support as assigned.

The PT 1/3 GA receives a waiver of $4738 tuition each semester ($9476 total for the year).

Interviews for the position begin in March 2017 and continue until the position is filled.

Minimum Qualifications

- Accepted into Marymount as a graduate student in Physical Therapy.

- Must be a Second Year DPT student.

- Enrolled in at least 6 credits each semester of the assistantship.

- 3.0 GPA

Preferred Qualifications

Academic record and community/professional service will be considered in decision-making.

Special Notes to Applicants

Application materials must be received by

University Profile

