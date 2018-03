You need to sign in or create an account to save

Responsibilities

Marymount Graduate Students enrolled in the Doctor of Physical Therapy Program in their second year who are taking at least 6 graduate credits each semester are invited to apply for a part-time (1/3) Graduate Assistantship position in the Physical Therapy Department.

The position begins in fall semester and continues through the end of the spring semester. A 1/3 Graduate Assistant in Physical Therapy works 7 hours per week during each semester providing PT Lab and Administrative Support as assigned.

The PT 1/3 GA receives a waiver of $4738 tuition each semester ($9476 total for the year).

Interviews for the position begin in March 2017 and continue until the position is filled.

Minimum Qualifications

- Accepted into Marymount as a graduate student in Physical Therapy.

- Must be a Second Year DPT student.

- Enrolled in at least 6 credits each semester of the assistantship.

- 3.0 GPA

Preferred Qualifications

Academic record and community/professional service will be considered in decision-making.

Special Notes to Applicants

