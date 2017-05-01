Graduate Assistant - Physical Therapy
- Employer
- Marymount University
- Location
- 22207
- Posted
- May 01, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Counselor and Therapist
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Responsibilities
Marymount Graduate Students enrolled in the Doctor of Physical Therapy Program in their second year who are taking at least 6 graduate credits each semester are invited to apply for a part-time (1/3) Graduate Assistantship position in the Physical Therapy Department.
The position begins in fall semester and continues through the end of the spring semester. A 1/3 Graduate Assistant in Physical Therapy works 7 hours per week during each semester providing PT Lab and Administrative Support as assigned.
The PT 1/3 GA receives a waiver of $4738 tuition each semester ($9476 total for the year).
Interviews for the position begin in March 2017 and continue until the position is filled.
Minimum Qualifications
Minimum Qualifications:
- Accepted into Marymount as a graduate student in Physical Therapy.
- Must be a Second Year DPT student.
- Enrolled in at least 6 credits each semester of the assistantship.
- 3.0 GPA
Preferred Qualifications
Preferred Qualifications:
Academic record and community/professional service will be considered in decision-making.
Special Notes to Applicants
Application materials must be received by
Open Until Filled Yes
University Profile
Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The universityâ€™s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nationâ€™s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.