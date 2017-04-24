Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge, VA is recruiting for a Flexi Sr. Vascular Tech to work varied shifts. BLS required. RVT preferred.

Performs non-invasive vascular testing procedures and writes preliminary interpretations. Assists physician in determination of appropriate testing based on clinical assessment and symptoms.

Education Level

Associate's Level Degree - CARDIOVASCULAR TECHNOLOGY OR

Bachelor's Level Degree - CARDIOVASCULAR TECHNOLOGY

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Life Support, Vascular Technologist

Preferred: Registered Vascular Specialist

Skills

Required: Active Learning, Active Listening, Communication, Coordination, Judgment and Decision Making, Leadership, Speaking, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Associates or Bachelors degree required. Experience in lieu of degree is acceptable with 3 years clinical experience and Registered Vascular Technologist (RVT) or Registered Vascular Specialist (RVS) . A minimum of 12 months of vascular testing experience with the performance of a least 600 noninvasive vascular examinations under the supervision of medical or technical staff.