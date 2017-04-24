SR VASCULAR LAB TECH
- Sentara Healthcare
- Woodbridge, VA
- Apr 24, 2017
- Mar 20, 2018
- Nurse
- Healthcare
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Full Time
Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge, VA is recruiting for a Flexi Sr. Vascular Tech to work varied shifts. BLS required. RVT preferred.
Performs non-invasive vascular testing procedures and writes preliminary interpretations. Assists physician in determination of appropriate testing based on clinical assessment and symptoms.
Associate's Level Degree - CARDIOVASCULAR TECHNOLOGY OR
Bachelor's Level Degree - CARDIOVASCULAR TECHNOLOGY
Required: Basic Life Support, Vascular Technologist
Preferred: Registered Vascular Specialist
Required: Active Learning, Active Listening, Communication, Coordination, Judgment and Decision Making, Leadership, Speaking, Writing
Associates or Bachelors degree required. Experience in lieu of degree is acceptable with 3 years clinical experience and Registered Vascular Technologist (RVT) or Registered Vascular Specialist (RVS) . A minimum of 12 months of vascular testing experience with the performance of a least 600 noninvasive vascular examinations under the supervision of medical or technical staff.
