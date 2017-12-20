We are looking to add a dynamic Benefit Verification Specialist to our team! The perfect fit will be able to direct our customer service efforts to help increase customer satisfaction, increase our efficiency in customer interactions, increase patient loyalty and retention to help meet corporate expectations.

Job Description:

Make 20 to 50 calls per day.

Responsible for identification and verification of healthcare insurance benefits to ensure accurate billing and reimbursement.

Verify insurance benefits for all patients using payer websites, payer automated systems and via direct phone contact.

Calling patients to collect demographics for medical records.

Collecting insurance policy IDs, verifying benefits and checking price estimates for services.

Notifying patients of estimated charges based on claims processed to date.

Documenting all contact with patients, doctors, and insurance companies.

Identify billing requirements at time of verification (i.e.: referrals, prior authorizations, etc.).

Required Experience:

Minimum of 2 years’ insurance verification experience, with commercial payers and CMS care plans.

of 2 years’ insurance verification experience, with commercial payers and CMS care plans. High school diploma or GED minimally required

Call Center experience required

Prior experience using an electronic medical record is required.

Degree in Medical Billing and Coding; preferred but not required.

Bilingual Spanish; preferred but not required.

Working knowledge of medical terminology and are familiar with insurance and hospital billing policies and procedures.

Must be organized, able to prioritize tasks and handle multiple projects

Accuracy and attention to detail is essential.

Experience submitting Prior Authorizations is also necessary. Must know how to verify benefits via phone or online and be able to calculate patient responsibility.

Email resume to abrooks@nri-staffing for immediate review!