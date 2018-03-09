Awesome client in DC that's convenient to Metro seeks Payroll/Benefits Coordinator who can run the payroll function. Company is a commercial and residential property manager (owner managed properties) and they need someone who can process payroll, file quarterly returns, handle 401K contributions, journal entries, W-2's, file business tax licenses, correct errors in the g/l, and perform other duties as assigned. If you are dependable, accurate, and "with it", let's talk. Ideal opportunity for someone looking to get on board with an organization that has a great management style and very secure outlook . Call or email Bob Lucas, 301-998-4674, blucas@nri-staffing.com for immediate interview. I'm on LinkedIn, check me out and let's connect!

Full charge payroll experience, Excel, prefer ADP payroll experience but will consider other, excellent communication skills, dependable, good people skills.