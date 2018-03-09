Sr. Accountant

Employer
NRI
Location
MD
Posted
Mar 09, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Accountant
Industry
Other
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Great opportunity with this growing organization in need of a Sr. Accountant. If you are looking for a fun, energetic, and entrepreneurial type environment, this is it! Position involves day to day accounting operations, reviewing expense reports, coding invoices, fixed assets, j/e's, g/l, f/s, and special projects.  Great benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401K match, tuition reimbursement, team and company events. Call or email Bob Lucas 301-998-4674, blucas@nri-staffing.com for immediate confidential interview. I'm on LinkedIn, check me out and let's connect!

Bachelors degree in accounting, CPA or pursuing, 4yrs+ accounting exp., excellent oral and written communication skills, Excel, team oriented.

