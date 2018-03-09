Great opportunity for a Sr. Lease Administrator with this MoCo commercial real estate organization. Position will involve reviewing and tracking lease documents, abstracts, research, CAM rec's, lease audits, rent rolls, and special projects type work. Generous benefits package includes free parking, health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401K, and more! Great work environment too! Company has very low turnover and offers a great work/life balance. Prefer 3yrs plus experience and the desire to grow. Call or email Bob Lucas, 301-998-4674, blucas@nri-staffing.com for immediate interview. I'm on LinkedIn, check me out and let's connect!

BS, 3 yrs. + experience, dependable, commercial real estate lease administration experience, CAM rec exp., Yardi or MRI (or similar s.w.), Excel, Word, excellent communication skills.