Lease Administrator

Employer
NRI
Location
District of Columbia, DC
Posted
Mar 09, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Administrative
Industry
Other
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Commercial management company seeks hands on Lease Administrator to abstract leases and amendments, enter lease information into database, correspond with tenants regarding lease requirements, provide assistance to tenants regarding lease information and billing inquires, investigate and resolve payment and non-payment issues, and finalize Move-Ins/Outs and handle tenant billing forms.

Great benefits and promotional opportunities! Call or email Bob Lucas, 301-998-4674, blucas@nri-staffing.com for immediate interview. I'm on LinkedIn, check me out and let's connect!

BS, 2yrs exp. in commercial lease administration.

