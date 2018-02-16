Health Educator
- Employer
- NRI
- Location
- Clinton, MD
- Posted
- Feb 16, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- School and Teaching
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Public Health facility in search of a Health Educator to work in the Chronic Disease Program. The ideal applicant will be highly skilled in the following areas.
- Assist in the development and implementation of program awareness activities such as educational workshops, distribution of program handbooks and materials and newsletter articles.
- Assist with the development and presentation of health education and promotion programs such as training workshops, conferences, and school or community presentations.
- Assist the Program Manager with ensuring services delivered to our residents meets the division's high quality standards.
- Provide assistance to partnering stakeholders in the assessment of health education needs and in the development and delivery of health education programs.
- Assemble and analyze data and prepare report containing findings, conclusions and recommendations.
- Provide support to the division's Program Managers as needed.
- Establish effective working relationships with staff and evaluate community referral resources.
Requirements:
- Bachelor's degree or higher, able to collect, analyze and summarize data
- Good communications skills both orally and written
- Preference for a Certified Health Education Specialist (CHES) or other state licensure as appropriate
Please submit your resume to mrobinson@nri-staffing.com