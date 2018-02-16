Assist in the development and implementation of program awareness activities such as educational workshops, distribution of program handbooks and materials and newsletter articles.

Assist with the development and presentation of health education and promotion programs such as training workshops, conferences, and school or community presentations.

Assist the Program Manager with ensuring services delivered to our residents meets the division's high quality standards.

Provide assistance to partnering stakeholders in the assessment of health education needs and in the development and delivery of health education programs.

Assemble and analyze data and prepare report containing findings, conclusions and recommendations.

Provide support to the division's Program Managers as needed.

Establish effective working relationships with staff and evaluate community referral resources.

Public Health facility in search of a Health Educator to work in the Chronic Disease Program. The ideal applicant will be highly skilled in the following areas.

Requirements:

Bachelor's degree or higher, able to collect, analyze and summarize data

Good communications skills both orally and written

Preference for a Certified Health Education Specialist (CHES) or other state licensure as appropriate

