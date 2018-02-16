Health Educator

Employer
NRI
Location
Clinton, MD
Posted
Feb 16, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
School and Teaching
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Public Health facility in search of a Health Educator to work in the Chronic Disease Program.  The ideal applicant will be highly skilled in the following areas.
  • Assist in the development and implementation of program awareness activities such as educational workshops, distribution of program handbooks and materials and newsletter articles.
  • Assist with the development and presentation of health education and promotion programs such as training workshops, conferences, and school or community presentations.
  • Assist the Program Manager with ensuring services delivered to our residents meets the division's high quality standards.
  • Provide assistance to partnering stakeholders in the assessment of health education needs and in the development and delivery of health education programs.
  • Assemble and analyze data and prepare report containing findings, conclusions and recommendations.
  • Provide support to the division's Program Managers as needed.
  • Establish effective working relationships with staff and evaluate community referral resources.

Requirements:

  • Bachelor's degree or higher, able to collect, analyze and summarize data
  • Good communications skills both orally and written
  • Preference for a Certified Health Education Specialist (CHES) or other state licensure as appropriate

Please submit your resume to mrobinson@nri-staffing.com

 

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this