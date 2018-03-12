Students enrolled in a Work-Based Learning Program are given preference

Homeschooled students must have completed 70% of their high school studies

To be considered for a position students MUST submit ALL required documents

For a student to be eligible to submit an application for the Library of Congress Work Study Student Program they must meet the following requirements.







A US Citizen

Enrolled in their Junior or Senior year of high school studies at a local high school not more than 45 minutes commute to worksite

Must be available for work Monday - Friday 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. OR Monday - Friday 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. - available from June 1, 2017 through May 30, 2018.

At least 16 years of age

Eligible for a Work Permit OR 18 years old

In good standing with high school grades

In good standing with previous employers or supervisors at volunteer positions

Demonstrate positive behavior at high school and work environments

Recommended by the appropriate high school officials through required e-mail procedure (see Required Documents section of vacancy for e-mail procedure)

GS - 1: No experience required other than attendance in accredited high school with an early release time. (During High School Work Study Program)GS - 2: High school diploma. (As you graduate high school and complete High School Work Study Program, it is possible to be promoted, if certain requirements are met)GS - 3: High school diploma and 1 year of work experience. (As you graduate high school and complete High School Work Study Program, it is possible to be promoted, if certain requirements are met)

Students who are homeschooled must have completed 70% of their high school studies at the time of application as demonstrated on school transcript.





The Library of Congress is an equal opportunity employer. Women, minorities, and persons with disabilities who meet eligibility requirements are strongly encouraged to apply.



This agency provides reasonable accommodation to applicants with disabilities. If a student needs a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify the agency. The decision on granting reasonable accommodation will be on a case-by-case basis. Applicants with disabilities may be considered under special hiring procedures and must submit an appropriate certificate of eligibility when applying for this position. The date of certification must be within one year of the vacancy closing date. For more information contact the selective placement program coordinator at 202-707-6362 or email spp@loc.gov.



The Library of Congress is the national library of the United States and is part of the Legislative Branch of the Federal government. As such, all positions are in the excepted service.



Appointment/retention is subject to a favorable evaluation of an appropriate personnel security/suitability investigation.



The Library reserves the right to fill a lesser or greater number of vacancies indicated during the life of this vacancy announcement.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Completed application packages will be forwarded to selecting officials in the Library who will arrange telephone and in-person interviews with promising applicants, based on the application package and desired skills.





To preview questions please click here.