Clinical Support Assistant

Employer
United Medical Center
Location
Washington D.C.
Posted
Mar 29, 2017
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
This incumbent is responsible for delivering direct patient care while supporting the Primary and Specialty Practices in the Outpatient Department with in office procedures to include obtaining prior authorizations for procedures, medications, and supplies. This person should have knowledge of Neurology, Orthopedics, Oncology, Gastroenterology, Urology, Cardiology, General Surgery, and Primary Care. PCMH experience is a plus. Graduated from an accredited institution with certification. CPR certification current. Experience in Medical / Surgical Nursing, ambulatory care, multidisciplinary clinics, and pre-authorizations. Experience with ACO or PCMH is a plus. Initiative and ability to work independently and as a member of a team.

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for Clinical Support Assistant

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this