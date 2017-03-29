This incumbent is responsible for delivering direct patient care while supporting the Primary and Specialty Practices in the Outpatient Department with in office procedures to include obtaining prior authorizations for procedures, medications, and supplies. This person should have knowledge of Neurology, Orthopedics, Oncology, Gastroenterology, Urology, Cardiology, General Surgery, and Primary Care. PCMH experience is a plus. Graduated from an accredited institution with certification. CPR certification current. Experience in Medical / Surgical Nursing, ambulatory care, multidisciplinary clinics, and pre-authorizations. Experience with ACO or PCMH is a plus. Initiative and ability to work independently and as a member of a team.





Apply for Clinical Support Assistant Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly Apply First name Last name Email address Upload your resume Upload from your computer Or import from cloud storage Dropbox OneDrive Google Drive Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb Your covering message for Clinical Support Assistant 4000 characters left Email me jobs like this one when they become available By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.