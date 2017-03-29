Clinical Support Assistant
- Employer
- United Medical Center
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Mar 29, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
This incumbent is responsible for delivering direct patient care while supporting the Primary and Specialty Practices in the Outpatient Department with in office procedures to include obtaining prior authorizations for procedures, medications, and supplies. This person should have knowledge of Neurology, Orthopedics, Oncology, Gastroenterology, Urology, Cardiology, General Surgery, and Primary Care. PCMH experience is a plus. Graduated from an accredited institution with certification. CPR certification current. Experience in Medical / Surgical Nursing, ambulatory care, multidisciplinary clinics, and pre-authorizations. Experience with ACO or PCMH is a plus. Initiative and ability to work independently and as a member of a team.
