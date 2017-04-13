CRNA-CAREPLEX-FLEX
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Hampton, VA
- Posted
- Apr 13, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description: Administer anesthesia, monitor patient's vital signs, and oversees patient recovery from anesthesia. Participates in the delivery of all types of anesthetics under the supervision of an Anesthesiologist
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Other
Education Level
Master's Level Degree - NURSE ANESTHETIST OR
RN-Bachelor's Level Degree
Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Basic Life Support, Cert Reg Nurse Anesthetists, Nurse Practitioner, Pediatric Advanced Life Suppor, Registered Nurse
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
For employees working in the state of Virginia, a Nurse Practitioner License is required with a specialization in Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist. Employees working in North Carolina, only a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist license is required.