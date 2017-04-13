Administer anesthesia, monitor patient's vital signs, and oversees patient recovery from anesthesia. Participates in the delivery of all types of anesthetics under the supervision of an Anesthesiologist

Education Level

Master's Level Degree - NURSE ANESTHETIST OR

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Basic Life Support, Cert Reg Nurse Anesthetists, Nurse Practitioner, Pediatric Advanced Life Suppor, Registered Nurse

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

For employees working in the state of Virginia, a Nurse Practitioner License is required with a specialization in Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist. Employees working in North Carolina, only a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist license is required.