The Medical Assistant is responsible for maintaining the area in readiness, of providing high quality hands on care. This includes initial assessments of, but not limited to obtaining vital signs, record weight/height, venipuncture, chronic/ acute medical problems, psychosocial assessment, current medications, mobility problems, monitoring patient flow, providing emergency treatment and transportation to higher level of care as necessary, assuring documentation and billing for treatment, medication and supplies. Additional responsibilities includes, monitoring code cart, medication refrigerator temperature monitoring, medical supply inventory, stock exam rooms. Graduated from an accredited institution with certification. CPR certification required. Experience in Medical / Surgical Nursing and Ambulatory Care. Initiative and ability to work independently and as a member of a team, effective interpersonal, communication and leadership skills. Proven verbal and written communication skills to deal effectively in a multi-dimensional environment. Computer proficient and ability to do prior authorizations and referrals.

