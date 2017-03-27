The Sentara Norfolk General Hospital Women's Health Pavilion offers a full range of services for mothers and babies - from the problem-free pregnancy to one that might be high-risk. Sentara Norfolk General Hospital also offers a perinatal intensive care unit for high-risk patients and complicated births.As the region's first Magnet hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, a 525-bed tertiary care facility, is home to the area's only Level I Trauma Center, burn trauma unit and nationally ranked heart program at Sentara Heart Hospital. In addition to a first-rate heart program, the hospital is home to Nightingale Regional Air Ambulance and severaldedicated facilities and specialized services including a nationally ranked ENT program supported by the skilled physicians at EVMS Medical Group.

The Registered Nurse develops, implements and evaluates plans of care for specific patient populations. Coordinates and collaborates with multidisciplinary team members to facilitate integrated and comprehensive care. Possesses clinical knowledge and skills to meet standards as required by specific clinical areas.



Education Level

RN-Associate's Degree OR

RN-Diploma (Non-degree) OR

BSN OR

MSN

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Previous recent L&D RN experience strongly preferred. .



No new grads



New Hire Education Requirement: Meets any requirements defined by specific specialty; Critical Care ACLS within 1 year of hire; Emergency Care - ACLS & PALS or ENPC within 1 year of hire; Oncology Care; ONS/ONCC or Sentara approved course Chemotherapy & Biotherapy. Provider Card within 6 months of hire. Women's Care - Perinatal departments; NRP within 6 months of hire. Inpatient Pediatrics. PALS within 6 months of hire. BLS required within 90 days of hire. BSN or MSN preferred



