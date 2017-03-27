Registered Nurse - Labor & Delivery
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Norfolk, VA
- Posted
- Mar 27, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Delivery and Transportation, Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Sentara Norfolk General Hospital is seeking Experienced Registered Nurses for Labor & Delivery - Full Time, Part Time, & Flexi (PRN)
*Specialty Pay for Experienced Labor & Delivery Registered Nurses - Please contact Sherril Bass for more information - sebass@sentara.com or (757) 228-7409
**Up to $15,000 Sign On Bonus for Qualified Candidates - Full Time Only**
Sentara Norfolk General Women's Health Pavilion
The Sentara Norfolk General Hospital Women's Health Pavilion offers a full range of services for mothers and babies - from the problem-free pregnancy to one that might be high-risk. Sentara Norfolk General Hospital also offers a perinatal intensive care unit for high-risk patients and complicated births.
Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
As the region's first Magnet hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, a 525-bed tertiary care facility, is home to the area's only Level I Trauma Center, burn trauma unit and nationally ranked heart program at Sentara Heart Hospital. In addition to a first-rate heart program, the hospital is home to Nightingale Regional Air Ambulance and several
dedicated facilities and specialized services including a nationally ranked ENT program supported by the skilled physicians at EVMS Medical Group.
The Registered Nurse develops, implements and evaluates plans of care for specific patient populations. Coordinates and collaborates with multidisciplinary team members to facilitate integrated and comprehensive care. Possesses clinical knowledge and skills to meet standards as required by specific clinical areas.
Education Level
RN-Associate's Degree OR
RN-Diploma (Non-degree) OR
BSN OR
MSN
Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Registered Nurse
Preferred: Basic Life Support
Skills
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Previous recent L&D RN experience strongly preferred. .
No new grads
New Hire Education Requirement: Meets any requirements defined by specific specialty; Critical Care ACLS within 1 year of hire; Emergency Care - ACLS & PALS or ENPC within 1 year of hire; Oncology Care; ONS/ONCC or Sentara approved course Chemotherapy & Biotherapy. Provider Card within 6 months of hire. Women's Care - Perinatal departments; NRP within 6 months of hire. Inpatient Pediatrics. PALS within 6 months of hire. BLS required within 90 days of hire. BSN or MSN preferred
