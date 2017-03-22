Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Lab Manager, Department of Neuroscience - Georgetown University Medical Center

Georgetown University Partnerships for International Research and Education (PIRE) is a National Science Foundation--wide program that supports international activities across all NSF supported disciplines. The primary goal of PIRE is to support high quality projects in which advances in research and education could not occur without international collaboration. PIRE seeks to catalyze a higher level of international engagement in the U.S. science and engineering community.

The Lab Manager directly supervises and manages projects related to PIRE program activities -- coordinates with laboratories, investigators and staff (including partner laboratories), and provides collaboration and support for programmatic and individual investigator research within the program. S/he interacts with faculty and administrators at many levels, to include the department, the Biomedical Graduate Research Organization (BGRO), Georgetown University Medical Center, and university levels, and with the co-Principal Investigator (PI), administrators at Howard University, and international partner labs. The Lab Manager has duties that include but are not limited to:

Lab management

Determines job complexity, sets priorities, and assists with the day-to-day supervision and training of staff in experimental techniques related to conducting standardized procedures and experiments and analyzing results.

Keeps abreast of up-to-date new developments in procedures, technology and equipment, as they become available.

Advises the PI, evaluates applications, and implements new and novel procedures into the laboratory.

Ensures high-quality results are achieved in a timely and organized manner.

Provides a leadership role in the development of capabilities in the laboratory for acquisition of images, data analysis, appropriate manipulation of images, image analysis using Brain Voyager and other specialized software.

Assists with establishing some standardized written protocols and procedures for routine use in the laboratory and by institutional users.

Project administration

Consults with researchers and determination of specific needs of projects.

Conducts evaluations of new projects.

Implements new projects.

Serves as a resource for support of the programmatic goals of the program.

Documentation

Keeps records and prepares reports.

Prepares concept proposals and grant applications for future projects under the direction of the PI.

Provides a leadership role with graphic design for publications, posters, and verbal presentations by program members and public relations purposes.

Provides a leadership role in retrieving and archiving published and unpublished articles and conference proceedings for use by program investigators, including extended literature searches in local and regional libraries.

Compiles bibliographies using Endnote, Reference Manage, and other specialized software.

Lab administration

Assists the PI with budgeting, handles financial matters and purchasing, arranges and coordinates travel.

Assists researchers with equipment use, including training.

Maintains all laboratory software license agreements and maintenance contracts.

Assists in website and IT infrastructure development and maintenance.

Assists with grant submissions and annual reports.

Handles work related to ethical review board (IRB & GUACUC) submissions/reviews.

Ensures proper certification and compliance with HIPAA and institutionally required human subject protection training.

Collects/reviews all documentation pertaining to human subject data collection.

Assists the Lab Safety Officer in maintaining compliance with governing standards, thereby interacting with pertinent university offices.

Meets weekly with PI regarding laboratory needs, technological issues, employee problems and/or concerns, and general lab status.

Coordinates PIRE consortium international research activities.

Ensures equipment maintenance procedures and repairs, including updating of lab and office software.

Maintains laboratory supplies and inventory.

Keeps all appropriate records and maintains logs and archiving systems.

Administers billing procedures and expenditures of the program.

Conducts test procedures and obtains vendor technical information about the use and applications of equipment.

Requirements

Master's degree

At least 2 years of related experience

Excellent interpersonal, communication, problem-solving, and organizational skills

Strong information technologies background

Submission Guidelines:

If you currently work at Georgetown University, please exit this website and login to GMS (gms.georgetown.edu) using your Net ID and password. Please select the Career worklet on your GMS Home dashboard to view Jobs at Georgetown.

Please note that in order to be considered an applicant for any position at Georgetown University you must submit a cover letter and resume for each position of interest for which you believe you are qualified. These documents are not kept on file for future positions.

Need Assistance:

If you are a qualified individual with a disability and need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please click here for more information, or contact the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, and Affirmative Action (IDEAA) at 202-687-4798 or ideaa@georgetown.edu.

Need some assistance with the application process? Please call 202-687-2500

EEO Statement:

Georgetown University is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer fully dedicated to achieving a diverse faculty and staff. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.