Richmond Hill invites applications for the Urban Service Corps program, a 1 to 2-yr residential program designed to help participants gain an understanding of how the Holy Spirit engages with both the people and the social structures of a City. The intership also invites Corps members into the life of an intentional Christian community to experience its powerful witness for the possibilities of reconciliation and healing in a metropolitan area.

In addition to engaging in intentional spiritual formation through community life here at Richmond Hill, persons accepted into the program will be placed with a community-based agency (20 hours/week) in one of the following areas or something similar: community engagement; health and wholeness; work with youth; citizens involvement in local government planning; and education.

For information, contact: Rev. Joel Blunk, Co-Pastoral Director, jblunk@richmondhillva.org, 804-783-7903 xt 12. Visit our website [[http:richmondhillva.org|richmondhillva.org]] for general information.

Applications are due by May 1, 2017.