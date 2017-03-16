Samaritan Ministry needs a case manager, in one of their DC locations. This one year internship is available through The Discipleship Year Program which places 6 interns annually in non-profits serving the low - income community.

Come to DC. Serve at Samaritan Ministry, working directly with the poor, with those coming out of jail or prison or with those seeking work and housing. Live in a group house with others. Receive free room/board and health insurance coverage. Your transportation costs, to your internship will be covered and in addition you'll receive a $275/month stipend.

Start at end of August and serve through following 1st week of August. Applicants are encourage to apply now, to be considered. Contact Dawn Longenecker, Director of Discipleship Year at 202-328-1102 or dlongenecker@slschool.org. Website: www.festivalcenter.org.