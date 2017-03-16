Sentara Healthcare is one of the most progressive and integrated health care organizations in the nation, located mainly in Southeast Virginia and Northern North Carolina with additional sites in Charlottesville, Covington, Harrisonburg and Woodbridge, VA. Sentara operates more than 100 care giving sites, including 12 acute care hospitals including 7 in Hampton Roads, 1 in Northern Virginia, 2 in the Blue Ridge Region, 1 in South Boston, VA and 1 in Southeastern, NC, outpatient care facilities, nursing centers, assisted living centers, advanced imaging centers and about 380 primary care and multi-specialty physicians. Sentara also offers a full range of award-winning health coverage plans, home health and hospice services, physical therapy and rehabilitation services, including Nightingale - the region's first air ambulance service.We invite you to share our Vision. To be the healthcare of choice in the communities we serve.Sentara Healthcare is currently seeking experienced Care Coordinators RN for the following locations :** 3 Yrs RN Experience Required **





The Integrated Care Manager is responsible for providing expert clinical leadership to multidisciplinary care team members in the coordination of clinical care, capacity management support, management of patient outcomes and managing financial responsibilities. The Care Coordinator has the responsibility, accountability and authority for providing comprehensive care coordination and knowledge to plan, implement, monitor and evaluate the outcomes of care for the designated patient population.

BSN required. Certification in Case Management (CCM, ACM RN-C) required within one year of eligibility. 3 years in acute care or case management experience required. BLS required within 90 days of hire