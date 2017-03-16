Integrated Care Manager
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Norfolk, VA:Virginia Beach, VA
- Posted
- Mar 16, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Management
- Industry
- Healthcare, Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Sentara. Your Community Not-For-Profit Health Partner.
Our mission. We improve health every day.
Sentara Healthcare is one of the most progressive and integrated health care organizations in the nation, located mainly in Southeast Virginia and Northern North Carolina with additional sites in Charlottesville, Covington, Harrisonburg and Woodbridge, VA. Sentara operates more than 100 care giving sites, including 12 acute care hospitals including 7 in Hampton Roads, 1 in Northern Virginia, 2 in the Blue Ridge Region, 1 in South Boston, VA and 1 in Southeastern, NC, outpatient care facilities, nursing centers, assisted living centers, advanced imaging centers and about 380 primary care and multi-specialty physicians. Sentara also offers a full range of award-winning health coverage plans, home health and hospice services, physical therapy and rehabilitation services, including Nightingale - the region's first air ambulance service.
We invite you to share our Vision. To be the healthcare of choice in the communities we serve.
Sentara Healthcare is currently seeking experienced Care Coordinators RN for the following locations :
Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Level I Trauma Center - Norfolk, VA
Sentara Princess Anne Hospital - Virginia Beach, VA
Sentara Obici Hospital - Suffolk, VA
Sentara Leigh Hospital - Norfolk, VA
Sentara Virginia Beach General - Virginia Beach, VA
** 3 Yrs RN Experience Required **
The Integrated Care Manager is responsible for providing expert clinical leadership to multidisciplinary care team members in the coordination of clinical care, capacity management support, management of patient outcomes and managing financial responsibilities. The Care Coordinator has the responsibility, accountability and authority for providing comprehensive care coordination and knowledge to plan, implement, monitor and evaluate the outcomes of care for the designated patient population.
Education Level
RN-Bachelor's Level Degree
Experience
Required: Acute Care - 3 years, Case Management - 3 years
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Preferred: Basic Life Support
Skills
Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Service Orientation
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section belowOther
BSN required. Certification in Case Management (CCM, ACM RN-C) required within one year of eligibility. 3 years in acute care or case management experience required. BLS required within 90 days of hire