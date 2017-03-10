Christ House, a 24 hour medical respite facility for homeless men with acute medical needs, seeks a Yearlong Volunteer Nurse for our 2017-2018 Yearlong Program.

We are looking for a professional and personable team player who desires working in a medical respite setting. The Yearlong Volunteer Nurse reports directly to the Clinical Director.

Key Responsibilities:

Assess, plan, implement, and evaluate patient care

Administer medications as orded by the provider, including scheduled and pm medications and immunizations

Directly supervise homeless respite care assistants

Provide wound care, draw labs, interpret vital signs, write referrals to specialists, and provide ongoing patient education

Work a flexible schedule, including evenings, weekends, and some holidays

Desire to work with those who are homeless, coping with addictions, and have various physical and mental health needs

Live on site and fully participate in the Emmanuel House community, including weekly Community Nights

Commit to being present in mind, heart, and body throughout the year of service

Actively contribute to the Christ House mission of "providing comprehensive health care to sick, homeless persons and to assist them in addressing critical issues to help break the cycle of homelessness"

Qualifications:

Graduate of an accredited school of nursing

DC license as RN

Current CPR certification

Provide documentation of eligibility for employment and routine immunizations.

Must be at least 21 years of age at the start of the program, submit our on-line volunteer application packet (including a completed application and three reference forms), and undergo an interview process

Yearlong Volunteer Benefits: