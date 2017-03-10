Christ House Yearlong Volunteer Nurse
- Employer
- Christ House
- Location
- Washington, DC
- Posted
- Mar 10, 2017
- Closes
- Jun 01, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare, Nonprofit
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Christ House, a 24 hour medical respite facility for homeless men with acute medical needs, seeks a Yearlong Volunteer Nurse for our 2017-2018 Yearlong Program.
We are looking for a professional and personable team player who desires working in a medical respite setting. The Yearlong Volunteer Nurse reports directly to the Clinical Director.
Key Responsibilities:
- Assess, plan, implement, and evaluate patient care
- Administer medications as orded by the provider, including scheduled and pm medications and immunizations
- Directly supervise homeless respite care assistants
- Provide wound care, draw labs, interpret vital signs, write referrals to specialists, and provide ongoing patient education
- Work a flexible schedule, including evenings, weekends, and some holidays
- Desire to work with those who are homeless, coping with addictions, and have various physical and mental health needs
- Live on site and fully participate in the Emmanuel House community, including weekly Community Nights
- Commit to being present in mind, heart, and body throughout the year of service
- Actively contribute to the Christ House mission of "providing comprehensive health care to sick, homeless persons and to assist them in addressing critical issues to help break the cycle of homelessness"
Qualifications:
- Graduate of an accredited school of nursing
- DC license as RN
- Current CPR certification
- Provide documentation of eligibility for employment and routine immunizations.
- Must be at least 21 years of age at the start of the program, submit our on-line volunteer application packet (including a completed application and three reference forms), and undergo an interview process
Yearlong Volunteer Benefits:
- Year of service and learning with those who are sick and homeless
- Room and board
- Opportunity to grow spirituality in a community of healing and recovery
- Health, dental and vision insurance
- Monthly stipend of $125 (after taxes)
- $1,000 stipend upon completion of year of service
- 20 days PTO