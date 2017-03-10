Christ House, a 24 hour medical respite facility for homeless men with acute medical needs, seeks a Yearlong Volunteer Homeless Respite Care Assistant for our 2017-2018 Yearlong Program.

We are looking for a professional and personable team player who desires working in a medical respite setting. The Yearlong Volunteer Homeless Respite Care Assistant reports directly to the Clinical Director.

Key Responsibilities:

Provide direct patient care for the patients at Christ House (under the direction of a Registered Nurse)

Perform simple dressing changes

Record vital signs

Assist patients with activities of daily living as needed (showering, foot care, eating)

Provide supportive services for the patients at Christ House, such as linen changes, personal laundry, etc.

Work a flexible schedule, including evenings, weekends, and some holidays

Desire to work with those who are homeless, coping with addictions, and have various physical and mental health needs

Live on site and fully participate in the Emmanuel House community, including weekly Community Nights

Commit to being present in mind, heart, and body throughout the year of service

Actively contribute to the Christ House mission of "providing comprehensive health care to sick, homeless persons and to assist them in addressing critical issues to help break the cycle of homelessness"

Qualifications:

Current CPR certification

High School Graduate or GED

1+ year of patient care work or experience working with the medically underserved is preferred

Ability to communicate effectively, verbally, and in writing

Provide documentation of eligibility for employment and routine immunizations.

Must be at least 21 years of age at the start of the program, submit our on-line volunteer application packet (including a completed application and three reference forms), and undergo an interview process

Yearlong Volunteer Benefits: