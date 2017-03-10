Yearlong Volunteer Homeless Respite Care Assistant
- Employer
- Christ House
- Location
- Washington, DC
- Posted
- Mar 10, 2017
- Closes
- Jun 01, 2018
- Function
- Entry Level and Intern
- Industry
- Nonprofit
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Christ House, a 24 hour medical respite facility for homeless men with acute medical needs, seeks a Yearlong Volunteer Homeless Respite Care Assistant for our 2017-2018 Yearlong Program.
We are looking for a professional and personable team player who desires working in a medical respite setting. The Yearlong Volunteer Homeless Respite Care Assistant reports directly to the Clinical Director.
Key Responsibilities:
- Provide direct patient care for the patients at Christ House (under the direction of a Registered Nurse)
- Perform simple dressing changes
- Record vital signs
- Assist patients with activities of daily living as needed (showering, foot care, eating)
- Provide supportive services for the patients at Christ House, such as linen changes, personal laundry, etc.
- Work a flexible schedule, including evenings, weekends, and some holidays
- Desire to work with those who are homeless, coping with addictions, and have various physical and mental health needs
- Live on site and fully participate in the Emmanuel House community, including weekly Community Nights
- Commit to being present in mind, heart, and body throughout the year of service
- Actively contribute to the Christ House mission of "providing comprehensive health care to sick, homeless persons and to assist them in addressing critical issues to help break the cycle of homelessness"
Qualifications:
- Current CPR certification
- High School Graduate or GED
- 1+ year of patient care work or experience working with the medically underserved is preferred
- Ability to communicate effectively, verbally, and in writing
- Provide documentation of eligibility for employment and routine immunizations.
- Must be at least 21 years of age at the start of the program, submit our on-line volunteer application packet (including a completed application and three reference forms), and undergo an interview process
Yearlong Volunteer Benefits:
- Year of service and learning with those who are sick and homeless
- Room and board
- Opportunity to grow spirituality in a community of healing and recovery
- Health, dental and vision insurance
- Monthly stipend of $125 (after taxes)
- $1,000 stipend upon completion of year of service
- 20 days PTO