JOB SUMMARY:

Develops, designs, and maintains enterprise level Information and Computing Service (UNIX/Linux/Solaris/AIX) systems in a networked environment. Designs, develops, and maintains the UNIX infrastructure which includes operating systems, application software, web servers and hardware including SAN interfaces. Creates, writes, and implements standards including procedures such as the operating system for HP-UX, system backups, cron jobs, disaster recovery methodologies, etc. Installs, maintains, and customizes off-the-shelf application software for the organization. Performs systems analysis and provides technical advice to management. Works with application owners to analyze application issues and develop system utilities to meet user’s operational requirements. Interfaces with and provides backup to the Oracle and Informix database administrators. Evaluates new technologies and recommendations additions and changes.

Performs work requiring advanced knowledge to develop new systems or approaches or modify existing systems and processes, often involving multiple phases and significant collaboration. Applies in-depth technical knowledge to independently and innovatively solve a full range of complex and sometimes unusual problems that impact organizational success. Brings industry-level expertise to function, and recommends changes to remain up-to-date or competitive. Establishes processes and procedures to ensure the effective and efficient operation of a complex function. Has authority to take whatever action deemed advisable or necessary, subject only to organizational and departmental policies and processes.

ESSENTIAL JOB DUTIES:

Develops, designs, and maintains the UNIX infrastructure for enterprise applications. Implements and maintains the enterprise web servers and streaming servers. Implements, manages, and troubleshoots the enterprise e-mail servers and streaming servers. Implements and maintains the enterprise Domain Name System (DNS) servers. Implements system patching and remediation of security vulnerabilities. Develops standards and procedures for UNIX-based systems to include backups and restores. Provides system documentation. Customizes and installs enterprise level system hardware and software for UNIX-based systems. Ability to spec hardware for a given system. Configures, integrates, and tests application software on a given UNIX system or appliance. Designs and develops system administrative utilities and automation utilities. Programs complex scripts for scheduled jobs. Troubleshoots and provides support of systems. Provides general UNIX administration. Performs analysis and tuning of the UNIX-based systems. Researches and implements new software and its uses for UNIX servers. Evaluates new technologies and recommends changes and additions. Participates in UNIX-based application strategies and helps develop system specifications. Collaborates with database administrators (DBAs) and other members of the UNIX/DBA group on UNIX-related matters. Assist the DBAs in solving database issues. Serves as Subject Matter Expert (SME) and resource on UNIX-based systems/applications. May act as a technical project leader or provide work direction for lower level employees. Creates scripts in Java, and Perl in support of applications. Serves as technical role in implementing complex cloud and hybrid solutions consisting of cloud-based and on-premise systems, such as platforms involving Software as a Service (SaaS) platforms, Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Identity & Access Management (IAM) systems.

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES:

Expert level knowledge and working experience in the following areas: Enterprise grade production environment; Storage Area Network concepts and systems; HP UX, AIX and Linux varieties of the Unix operating system running on enterprise-class hardware in a networked environment. Extensive knowledge in a broad technical spectrum, especially the UNIX environment. Extensive knowledge and hands-on experience in computer system design, system implementation, and system operations. Solid understanding of operating systems, paging and swapping, inter-process communications, device drivers, and file system concepts (clustering, logical partitions, etc.). Ability to use performance analysis to tune systems. Solid understanding of networking/distributed computing environment concepts, principles of routing, the design of consistent network-wide file system layouts. Strong ability to program in an administrative language. Ability to solve problems of substantial variety and complexity. Ability to undertake tasks broad in nature, requiring ingenuity, and originality. Ability to operate using substantial latitude for independent judgment and action. Ability to work successfully in a team environment. Ability to develop relationships with co-workers and employees in other National Academies’ departments. Good communication skills with a proven ability to effectively interact with all levels of employees. Ability to write effectively both for email and documentation.



