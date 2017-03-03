The DC Volunteer Lawyers Project (DCVLP) seeks law fellows for a one-year position, funded by a law school or other private source(s), starting fall 2017.

ABOUT US: DCVLP is a dynamic, rapidly-growing legal services organization, started in 2008 to serve low-income DC residents in family law cases. We represent domestic violence victims in cases to obtain civil protection orders, as well as in custody, divorce, and child support matters. We also serve as court-appointed Guardians ad litem for children who are the subject of high-conflict custody cases.

ABOUT THE FELLOWSHIP: After a training period, fellows will provide direct representation to DCVLP clients in DC Superior Court, under the supervision of our experienced supervising attorneys, and will also advise clients at our weekly walk-in clinic.

LITIGATION EXPERIENCE: A fellowship with DCVLP provides intensive litigation training. Under a DC court rule, DCVLP fellows may represent clients as soon as they take a bar exam, and thus, may start litigating cases soon after completing our training program in the fall. Fellows typically litigate between 25-35 protection order cases during their tenure. Fellows will also represent domestic violence survivors in long-term custody/divorce/child support cases, which involve a full range of litigation tasks, including discovery, motions and trial preparation. In addition, Fellows will advocate for the best interests of children as court-appointed Guardians ad litem. A fellowship with DCVLP is an excellent opportunity to learn trial skills while helping low-income families achieve safety and stability.