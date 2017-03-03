Responsibilities

The School of Business Administration at Marymount University in the Washington DC metro area, invites applications for adjunct positions to teach graduate/undergraduate courses in general management or human resource management. The positions involve teaching one/two courses per semester.

Minimum Qualifications

For undergraduate, applicants must have a masters in management, human resources, business, or related field. Specific courses: Organizational Management, Business Communications, International Management, Human Resource Management, and Performance Management and Compensation.

For graduate, applicants must have a doctorate in a related field. All applicants must have industry/organizational experience. Specific courses: People Analytics, Total Pay, Selection and Recruitment, Global HRM/Global Business Management, and Performance Management.

Special Notes to Applicants

Applications should be submitted online at www.marymount.com and should provide evidence of their teaching, knowledge and experience.

Please include a list of 3 references along with relevant contact information.

The position is an adjunct pool and will remain open for 6 month increments.

University Profile

Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The universityâ€™s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nationâ€™s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.