The Interfaith Power and Light organization seeks a year-long intern to serve beginning in August 2017 and continue through the 1st week of August 2018. Come to Washington, DC and be part of this advocacy and education program, seeking to reduce climate change in our life-time!

To serve here, first apply to The Discipleship Year Program (www.festivalcenter.org). We match 6 interns annually in area non-profits which are dedicated to reducing poverty and injustice. This particular organization is dedicated to addressing the environmental injustices of our time. Check us out at www.festivalcenter.org (click on Programs and follow the link to Discipleship Year).

Applications are available now. This organization is seeking dedicated individuals feeling called to cleaning up our environment. You can get the application online at our website or contact Dawn Longenecker, Director @ 202-328-1102 (dlongenecker@slschool.org)

Discipleship Year includes a community living component with 5 others. You'll receive a monthly stipend to cover costs along with receiving free room and board.

To get the full job description of the service assignment at IP and L, ask Dawn and she'll get this to you also.