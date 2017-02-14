Joseph's House invites you to come and bring your whole self to those who are healing into life and those who are healing into death. This residential community accompanies poor and low-income residents with AIDS or Cancer. Sometimes members of the Trans community join them too. Others find this place after Jail or Prison.

This wonderfully diverse community, models how loving each other should be happening in the wider society. Come and intern with us! Discipleship Year screens and matches people annually to join our program, which includes living with other interns in DC, with each participant serving in a different non-profit. We begin on August 26, 2017 and end August 4, 2018.

Serve as a hospice worker @ Joseph's House and you'll never forget the experience. This organization models a wholeistic approach, building community well among staff, volunteers, interns and residents, based on an inclusive spirituality. All the interns who've served here through Discipleship Year, have loved it. You wouldn't think being in a place where people are dying is life-giving but this place is.

To apply, submit an application to The Discipleship Year Program. Get one by contacting Dawn Longenecker, the director at dlongenecker@slschool.org or download it from our website www.festivalcenter.org.

Discipleship Year places 6 interns annually. They live together on Ontario Rd. NW DC, close to Joseph's House. If you participate, your room/board/health insurance costs will be covered. In addition, you will receive a monthly stipend of $275, covering food and personal expenses. To receive the position description, contact the Program Director at dlongenecker@slschool.org.