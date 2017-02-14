Teach at Academy of Hope for a year, through an internship with the Discipleship Year Program. Academy of Hope provides educational support to low income adults in Washington, DC who haven't yet received their high school diploma. It's vital that they receive assistance in gaining more education to help reduce the poverty rates in DC.

Provide classroom instruction 12-15 hours per week in a variety of subjects. Tutor individual learners. Work with NEDP (National Education Development Program) staff to develop appropriate study materials. AOH is seeking a college graduate with a heart for the educationally disadvantaged.

Serve through Discipleship Year, a year-long program that matches energetic individuals committed to create a more just and equitable world. Our interns live together in Intentional Community. We study and learn together about the root causes of injustice in today's society and strive to deepen participant's faith journey's, no matter what religious orientation they hold. Our interns serve in a non-profit organization, like Academy of Hope, for approximately 35 hours/week. To see all the openings check our website at www.festivalcenter.org (go to Discipleship Year). Participants receive free room and board, along with health insurance coverage. Additionally, they receive $275/monthly stipend.

Check us out at www.festivalcenter.org. Dawn Longenecker is the Director at 202-328-1102 (dlongenecker@slschool.org) We are looking for volunteers to begin at the end of August of 2017 and applications are available now!

Come make a difference for a year. Student loans can be deferred and the work experience you get will give you a strong boost in gaining employment after your year here.