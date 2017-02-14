Intern in DC through The Discipleship Year Program at Briya Public Charter School. Briya (www.briya.org) serves the Low-Income Immigrant Community, including those from Spanish speaking countries and others. They have 4 positions they are seeking for interns, to begin in September and serve through the beginning of the following August.

1. Health educator (assist in teaching adults, health care information so they can obtain their Medical Associates Degree).

2. Adult Ed Teacher (teaching computer skills and English, along with some Math)

3. Special Ed with the children (assist the primary teachers in working with preschool children and their special ed needs)

4. Early Childhood Education assistant teacher (work with the preschool children in the classroom and with their families)

DISCIPLESHIP YEAR is the program you need to apply to, in order to be considered for any of these voluntary service positions. You would live with others in intentional community (yes, this is part of the program) and serve in a non-profit organization dedicated to reducing poverty in the District. Your Room and Board will be covered and you'll receive a monthly stipend of $275. Health Insurance is also provided, along with any transportation costs to/from work. Check out Discipleship Year at www.festivalcenter.org (under programs)

We are receiving applications now. Deadlines for these are March 1, April1 and May 1. Contact me, the program director at 202-328-1102 (dlongenecker@slschool.org) at The Festival Center, Inc. (our mother organization)