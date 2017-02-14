Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Special Police Officer (SPO) - Georgetown University Police Department (GUPD)

The Georgetown University Police Department (GUPD) is committed to helping maintain a safe and secure environment on Georgetown University's main campus, serving more than 14,000 students, approximately 1,200 faculty members and nearly 2,500 staff in 54 buildings covering 104 acres on the hilltop. GUPD provides event management, crime prevention, and police services on the Georgetown University Main and Medical Center campuses and off campus properties. Utilizing foot patrols, vehicles, and bicycles, the officers patrol the campus twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week.

The Special Police Officer (SPO) provides services to protect the life, well‐being, and property of students, faculty, staff, visitors, dignitaries, and others through policing, patrol, event security, investigation, and emergency response as outlined in General Orders and Special Orders, as directed by superior officers, and as proscribed in the Consortium of Universities Law Enforcement Training Academy and other departmental trainings. S/he supports the University community by providing information and assistance, and is responsible to the Patrol Sergeant for fulfilling duties assigned and for performing patrol functions and specialized assignments according to all special and general orders in the protection of life and property at Georgetown University. The Special Police Officer works with other patrol officers, communication officers, security officers, and student guards. Duties include but are not limited to:

Police and Security

Provides police and security services while protecting life and property.

Performs police patrol duties on foot, bicycle, and motor vehicle - to include response to all emergencies.

Enforces all United States, District of Columbia laws, and University rules and regulations.

Supports the university community by establishing and maintaining an environment in which all community members can go safely about their varied activities in the best interest of the university.

Investigation and Reporting

Accurately and thoroughly prepares incident reports.

Safeguards information and evidence to ensure successful follow up and resolution.

Assists with preliminary investigations of incidents as necessary.

Supports and provides assistance to persons who have been victims of crime.

Attends court whenever necessary, regardless of other commitments.

Community Oriented Policing Program

Gathers and reports intelligence related to public safety and crime prevention and conducts crime risk analysis within the campus assigned area.

Identifies and analyzes recurring community problems and works to identify responses to them.

Prepares and coordinates tasks to be accomplished within the campus assigned area on a weekly basis.

Prepares weekly evaluation reports describing task accomplishment related to community policing goals and objectives.

Without direct supervision, conducts speaking presentations on topics that have been identified through surveys and analysis.

In support of the university's higher education objectives, becomes well acquainted with members of the University community.

Communications as Assigned

Answers all telephone calls.

Responds to emergencies, burglar alarms, fire alarms, and requests for service.

Monitors all burglar/security alarms, cameras and fire alarms; and tracks University Police activities at dispatch.

Requirements

High school diploma or certified equivalency

3 years general work experience - preference for 1 to 3 years of security, law enforcement or military experience

An equivalent combination of training and experience may be considered in lieu of above requirements

U.S. citizenship

Must be a U.S. citizen

At least 21 years of age

Possession and maintenance of a valid driver's license with no violations in the last three years and ability to pass Georgetown University driver's certification

Successfully complete a written test, a report writing test, drug test, physical examination by a medical doctor to University specifications, and extensive psychological testing

Meet requirements for a comprehensive background investigation

Comfortability using computers including Microsoft Word, Excel, and email, and/or the ability to learn these applications is essential

Preference for knowledge of telecommunications equipment

Preference for administrative and clerical skills

Ability to daily move items weighing up to 20 pounds, to frequently move items weighing up to 50 pounds, and occasionally move items weighing up to 100 pounds, and to walk and stand with operation of controls.

SPO I: Eligibility to obtain and maintain a Special Police Officer Commission; ability to complete all required university police training to include certification in Arrest Control Tactics, Baton, and OC‐based Aerosol Subject Restraint - to include the Consortium of Universities Law Enforcement Academy, typically during the probation period or equivalent training and certification from a civilian or military law enforcement academy; and basic knowledge of criminal and civil law and police policies and procedures.

For SPO II: Current certification in Baton/OC Spray; successful completion of Consortium of Universities Law Enforcement Academy or equivalent; intermediate knowledge of criminal and civil law and police procedures and policies; current SPO commission; possession of tact, patience, a courteous demeanor in order to deal with students, staff, faculty, visitors, and community members; ability to exercise respect the use of police powers in relation to a University environment; and excellent verbal and written communications skills, including report writing.

Position is considered as essential under the University Personnel policy guidelines and therefore is subject to be on call when necessary. Therefore, applicants must have willingness and availability to work extended, odd, or off hours to achieve the expectations of the Department, to include rotating tours of duty (day shifts, evening shifts, overnight shifts) with fluctuating days off, according to departmental needs.

Submission Guidelines:

If you currently work at Georgetown University, please exit this website and login to GMS (gms.georgetown.edu) using your Net ID and password. Please select the Career worklet on your GMS Home dashboard to view Jobs at Georgetown.

Please note that in order to be considered an applicant for any position at Georgetown University you must submit a cover letter and resume for each position of interest for which you believe you are qualified. These documents are not kept on file for future positions.

Need Assistance:

If you are a qualified individual with a disability and need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please click here for more information, or contact the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, and Affirmative Action (IDEAA) at 202-687-4798 or ideaa@georgetown.edu.

Need some assistance with the application process? Please call 202-687-2500

EEO Statement:

Georgetown University is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer fully dedicated to achieving a diverse faculty and staff. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.