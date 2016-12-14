Summary

The MIL Corporation seeks an Oracle and/or SQL Database Administrator to support a Federal Government client at our Arlington, VA location. The Oracle and/or SQL DBA will ensure the performance, availability and security of all Oracle and SQL based systems.

Responsibilities

• Ensure availability and performance of the databases that support the systems

• Monitor the associated hardware resources allocated to the databases to ensure optimum performance

• Proactively monitor the database systems to ensure secure services with minimum downtime

• Provide usage trend analysis to management team regarding hardware/software resource management

• Maintain databases to include patching, backup and recovery, new release rollouts, and upgrades

• Implement and release database changes required for front-end applications

Required Qualifications

• Bachelor's in Computer Science or Information Systems; candidates who possess a degree in another area will require 1 year experience supporting Oracle databases

• Oracle Certified Professional (OCP) certification

• Microsoft Certified Database Administrator (MCDBA) certification

• Expertise with Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook)

Desired Qualifications

• Experience using Serena TeamTrack

• Experience with CMMI and Agile development methodologies

• Knowledge of Federal accounting/financial management policies, practices, operation, and procedures

Education

BA/BS

Clearance

All applicants for this position must be able to obtain a Secret clearance; please note that the clearance process takes into account financial background aspects.



The MIL Corporation is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity and sexual orientation, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.